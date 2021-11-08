We Shouldn't Need Much Additional Motivation - Notes for Colchester United

Monday, 8th Nov 2021 15:00 by TomTheWriter Colchester United visit Town in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday and TomTheWriter assesses the mood in the opposition camp. Currently sitting second in their Papa John’s Trophy group, Ipswich Town need to pick up either a win over 90 minutes or a penalty shoot-out victory on Tuesday night to progress to the next round. Their opponents, Colchester United, started the competition with a 1-0 home defeat to League One Gillingham, before a 1-0 victory over the West Ham United U21s a few weeks back. So far, in their League Two season, the U’s have picked up four wins, five draws and six defeats. Last season, Jevani Brown was the goalscoring threat going forward, Harry Pell offered strength and stability in the midfield with former Blue Tommy Smith offering invaluable experience at the back. Hayden Mullins “One big grumble, I’m really not convinced with [Hayden] Mullins”, “Completely futile as I don't see Mullins getting sacked for a while and when he does the next man will be an internal [appointment]”, “I have next to no faith in Mullins as a manager though. He seems to take forever to notice things that are obvious to even casual fans and the playing of players out of position.” Colchester boss Mullins has been in charge of the U’s permanently since May of 2021 having been the interim manager for the club from March of the same year. Former Exeter and MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale was given an advisory role in April. Mullins was promoted from assistant manager after Wayne Brown’s departure, overseeing the final eight games of the league season. “Let's hope Mullins has finally learnt something and that we show what we're capable of”, “You can blame Mullins and his decisions and the players all you want. But who is the guy that employs everyone? [Chairman Robbie] Cowling!”, “This Mullins era is depressing and clueless.” However, with an influx of senior players entering the club from the higher divisions this season, the expectation was for the U’s to be further up the league then they currently are. Surviving the Drop Last season, Colchester ended the season in 20th place after a run of three wins and three draws help them move up from 21st, only five points above Grimsby Town, who were the second side to be relegated that season. Across the year, the U’s had three separate managers before Mullins and Tisdale kept the club afloat. “Just looking at the results that Mullins and [Paul] Tisdale have managed since they were appointed and it comes to 12 points from eight games. Obviously, a small sample size, but extrapolated to 46 games that would have seen us finish 10th”, “Can we have an announcement on the manager/head coach for next season, this is more important than the players at the moment!”, “I wouldn't mind a central midfield pairing of [Brendan] Wiredu and [Noah] Chilvers next year, the only thing they lack is experience, but they both seem fairly mature relative to their ages.” “Hopefully we are able to keep Mullins and Tisdale and recruit well enough to improve the points per game to become playoff contenders once again”, “It is going to be a very different Col U next season, let’s hope we get the right players and management in to take us forward as a team and a club”, “Mullins and Tisdale have shown what can be achieved when you play to a system that suits the strengths of the players you have and that they are comfortable with.” The Squad Having just survived an unprecedented relegation battle last year, Mullins set about rebuilding his squad. Star youngster Kwame Poku swapped Colchester for Championship side Peterborough United, while centre midfielder Harry Pell made the jump to Accrington Stanley. Jevani Brown and Courtney Senior departed the JobServe Community Stadium for Exeter City and Newport County. Luke Gambin switched England for Ħamrun Spartans in Malta, for whom he plays international football, with midfielder Tom Lapsile and defender Omar Sowunmi heading down to the National League. Four loan deals expired at the end of the season. Compared to the squad that ended the 2020/21 season, eight of the starting XI remain from their 0-0 draw away to Tranmere Rovers, with five of the bench still at the club. Strength-wise, Colchester fans identify a few positives in their squad. “In terms of on the pitch, there is definitely a strong core of players there and plenty of experience”, “We are strong enough without one decent frontman”, “We've got enough strong bodies to provide defensive cover.” On the other hand, they cite multiple weaknesses. “Our right hand side. Has it ever looked so weak?”, “One of our biggest downfalls under Mullins is our inability to stand toe-to-toe with sides”, “Weak at set pieces, powderpuff in front of goal.” AFC Sudbury 0-4 Colchester United “Good result, decent performance too albeit against a spirited but understandably somewhat limited team”, “Amazing what’s happens when you play Sears in his natural position. We all know he causes problems and can finish”, “Starting to see small green shoots of progression.” “Manager pretty much sticking with a winning side rather than making unnecessary large-scale changes. Players looking confident with good team spirit. Round pegs in round holes with the in-form player selected in each position”, “Excellent performance overall. Very professional”, “All done and dusted in West Suffolk.” Colchester’s FA Cup tie with AFC Sudbury on Friday night saw them make two changes from their 2-1 victory over Scunthorpe United, with Ryan Clampin and Junior Tchamadeu coming into the side. Colchester United 2-1 Scunthorpe United “To the surprise of no one, we proved that when you play with a mobile front three and look to take the game to the opposition you can create chances and score goals”, “Scunny couldn’t live with [Sylvester] Jasper and [Armando] Dobra with the amount of one-v-ones they were getting first half”, “A special mention for Dobra’s goal — I was sat right behind it and it was an exceptional strike. Hopefully the replays do it justice.” “Was surprised to see Mullins agree with most of our team selection today. As expected, Dobra and Jasper were brilliant on the wings and so much better as a team, especially first half”, “Far better team selection, far better performance, well done to all involved”, “Delighted with the team selection and the win.” Mullins made four changes for the home game with Scunthorpe United, with Dobra, Jasper, Tom Eastman and Brendan Wiredu coming into the side. Goalkeepers “[Dean] Gerken is on the way out but still is capable as back-up”, “I fear with Gerken in goal we'd have been dead and buried before the half hour, such was Mansfield's early dominance”, “If Gerken was playing we probably would have lost that.” Dean Gerken Ex-Ipswich goalkeeper Gerken has been with the U’s since 2019, having spent the previous six years at Portman Road. Gerken was the club’s number one last season, but has lost his place this year. However, having featured in the West Ham U21s Papa John’s Trophy tie, could well play against his old club on Tuesday. “The defence are going to struggle as there is no outlet up front and Tranmere could've scored four if it hadn't been for Shamal George”, “George has been performing miracles in goal”, “George made a number of saves and was our Man of the Match by a mile.”

George joined the League Two side last season having come through the ranks at Liverpool. Played sporadically last season, but is the number one this year. “The new/young players all did well I thought. [Jake] Turner looks a decent keeper”, “Turner is a good loan. I feel he will be needed”, “Jake Turner, keeper on loan from Newcastle, heard Gerken has injury problems, not sure if he will provide cover or start?” Young goalkeeper Turner has only featured on one occasion this season, in the 1-0 Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Gillingham. On loan from Newcastle for the season, but looks to be down the pecking order. Defenders “Everyone was good apart from the hapless [Cameron] Coxe who was dire”, “Agree with the assessment of Coxe - he certainly doesn't look ready for this level”, “I lost count of the number of times Coxe lost the ball, seemingly every time he touched it - including once where he literally passed it directly to an AFC player three yards away.” On loan from Solihull Moors, Coxe has the ability to cover at both right-back and left-back, with his sub appearance against Sudbury having been on the left side. Started the season as first-choice, but has struggled for game time since October. “Beadle did well having been flung into the team”, “Interesting to see Beadle in as U23s captain so soon after joining. Clearly highly thought of.” Young defender Beadle joined Colchester this summer from League One outfit Charlton Athletic, going into the U23 side for the season. Another player to have featured only in the Gillingham tie, but could come into the reckoning for Tuesday night. “Just need [Ryan] Clampin to stay free of injuries to make sure we have enough depth in the other full-back role”, “Another option would be to play Clampin on the wide left of the three”, “Clampin has established himself as the first-choice left-back but is still inexperienced and has much to learn and improve.” Ryan Clampin Number three Clampin has spent his entire career with the U’s, progressing through from their academy in 2017. Scorer of the halfway line goal against Town two seasons ago in the Papa John’s Trophy. “I have no idea what [Charlie] Daniels (an experienced defender) was doing. It looks as though he tried to chest the ball out of play, allowing their man a free header”, “Charlie Daniels must be wondering what the point of being in the team is when he is pinging the ball into the area of the penalty spot, a perfect cross for a forward to lap up time and again, yet it looks like a bad pass as there’s no one there”, “Daniels has played at the highest level.” Experienced defender Daniels spent a fair few years in the Premier League with AFC Bournemouth, before slipping down the leagues in the last two seasons. Found temporary homes at Shrewsbury Town and Portsmouth, prior to joining the U’s this summer. “[Junior] Tchamadeu is improving as a defender game on game”, “At 17, I thought Junior did very well. Strong driving forwards and often seemed to get the run of the ball when he 'lost' it only to bundle through and get it back”, “Junior had a really good game and a definite upgrade on Coxe for me.” Another talent snapped up from Charlton Athletic, Tchamadeu joined the club last summer. Has played a handful of games this season as he looks to make inroads for the right-back spot. Academy Graduate “[Tom] Eastman and [Luke] Chambers, solid and dependable - didn't give them a sniff”, “A number of players have been mentioned following last night’s game - no mention of Tom Eastman who I thought had an outstanding game”, “Eastman having an awful game. Shame after being so good last few weeks.” Tom Eastman Ex-Town defender Eastman left the Blues in 2011, joining Colchester United when he was 20 years old. Has spent the last 10 years at his local club and has been named Player of the Year on four separate occasions. Full-Back “He can actually tackle and his awareness to cover the centre-backs was good today”, “[Miles Welch-Hayes] seemingly still a way short of being fit enough to start matches”, “If MWH is fit, I'd obviously have him in as right-back. We've looked especially weak without him.” Flying full-back Welch-Hayes has been with the club since January 2020, joining from money-troubled Macclesfield Town. Was a key player for the U’s last season, but has struggled with injury this year. “MWH at right-back on Tuesday please”, “Could really have done with MWH today”, “Welch-Hayes had no trouble moving over from right-back to the central centre-back when we switched to a back three during games last season.” Returned from injury for the Port Vale game a few weeks back, but didn’t feature in the cup victory over Sudbury. Highly likely he will be included from the start against Ipswich on Tuesday. Centre Back “Tommy Smith and Luke Chambers are tremendous professionals but the unfortunate fact is that if you were to watch the goals Ipswich conceded when they were on the pitch, the common denominator has always been that poor goals within the penalty area were being shipped with them in and around it, but never quite on it”, “There's a potential that Smith may miss a large chunk of football”, “Smith will be on international duty.” Tommy Smith New Zealand international Smith has been with the U’s since last summer, having spent 12 years with Ipswich Town. Progressed through the academy, becoming a key member of the defence for a number of years. “I would be tempted to bring Smith on for last 20 mins or so. Unlike Frank [Nouble], he can actually attack the ball in the air in the box”, “With Smith out, Mullins will be concerned at our lack of height at set pieces”, “Eastman and Smith have to be nailed on as pretty much every supporter’s view of the best central pairing.” After leaving Portman Road in 2018, Smith moved to America to play for Colorado Rapids. After a short spell there and an even shorter stint with Sunderland in the Covid-curtailed 2019/20 campaign, he joined Colchester permanently in the summer of 2020. Midfielders “[Brendan] Wiredu was excellent in midfield, winning the ball often, standing up to some robust challenges and still emerging with the ball to drive us forward”, “Wiredu also had another impressive match”, “Wouldn’t be surprised if Wiredu has been called up for Ghana.” Like Beadle and Tchamadeu, Wiredu left Charlton to join Colchester. Spent a short loan spell with the U’s in 2019, before signing permanently in February. Likes to make driving runs from the midfield. “Next week might as well play [Chay] Cooper and [Samson] Tovide. Let’s be honest, they can't do any worse!”, “I’d agree with all of that on Cooper. My comments weren’t meant as a criticism, I like the look of him for sure”, “Chay Cooper looked bright for about 30 minutes but tired terribly… I wonder if he’s a little too similar to Chilvers.” Armando Dobra and Chay Cooper Young midfielder Cooper joined the club from Tottenham Hotspur’s academy this summer and is a key member of the U23s team this season. Has featured twice for the senior side this year, and looks to be involved on Tuesday. “With [Gene] Kennedy looking decent when he's been on the pitch in recent games, our squad is starting to have some decent depth”, “Kennedy gives more central cover”, “Have to say Gene Kennedy and Chay Cooper didn’t really impress me but sometimes it’s hard going back to U23s.” Another young midfielder, Kennedy has spent his entire career in the Colchester academy. Made his debut this season in the Carabao Cup and has already picked up some league appearances as well. “Thought Jasper was superb even before his wonderful strike”, “I do fear the likes of Jasper and Dobra could be the target for a good old-fashioned kicking”, “Jasper loves running with the ball.” On loan from Fulham, Jasper looks to be Colchester’s most dangerous player this season. Quick, direct and willing to take on a man, he committed a lot of defenders in the Sudbury game, causing them to foul him on a number of occasions. Exciting Prospect “Dobra did well in patches but needs to get his head up a little more”, “Dobra is on a season-long loan, he should be fine except if Ipswich have a call back early clause and they want to place him somewhere else”, “Why has Dobra been sitting on the bench all season?” Albanian U21 international Dobra is on loan from Town this season, so is unable to feature for the U’s on Tuesday and in any case is away on international futy. Has found himself in the starting XI for the last few games, with fans of both clubs calling for him to get more game-time. Winger “[Luke] Hannant should have closed down to stop the cross, but as usual he didn't do that”, “Hannant is not a wing-back”, “Also thought Hannant had probably his best game for us.” Another summer signing, Hannant switched Cambridge United for Colchester. Was a key player in Cambridge’s League Two promotion campaign last year, but hasn’t been as impressive this year. “Hannant has been dire since joining and was rubbish again last game and yet he still starts with two far more dangerous wingers on the bench”, “Hannant is stealing a wage. He contributes nothing”, “We all know Hannant can’t play the wing-back role so that would be interesting.” Hannant has been unable to nail down a place in the Colchester team with Jasper and Dobra both offering more in the wide areas. Has been used occasionally as a wing-back and is likely to start on Tuesday. Centre Midfielder “When Chilvers is pressed he’s useless, but when he gets time on the ball he’s good”, “Not seeing why Chilvers had been preferred the game before”, “I think Chilvers is suffering with a bit of ‘second season syndrome’. In my opinion he has been shocking this season.” Having spent his entire career with Colchester, Chilvers progressed through from the academy in 2019. At only 20, he looks to be playing beyond his years in the midfield. “I thought Chilvers offered that a little more when he came on as one of the midfield two”, “He’s anonymous for most of the game and when he does get the ball, the amount of misplaced passes he is making at the moment is scary”, “I actually think Chilvers at number 10 is more of a club philosophy decision.” Has missed only one game this season, the opening day draw with Carlisle United. Scored twice this season, as he looks to add goals to his name in the absence of Alan Judge. Attack “Tovide has also shown what everyone knows, he's not yet ready for first team football”, “Gutted for Tovide but think many on here being overly harsh. He offered more in 26 minutes than Frank has in multiple lots of 90”, “We'd have been left with 17-year-old Samson Tovide to lead the line.” Samson Tovide Young striker Tovide has progressed from the U23s to the first team this season, having now featured for the senior side on six occasions. Picked up a red card in the home game against Sutton United and clashed with Myles Kenlock in the incident which led to the Town left-back’s dismissal in the recent U23s game between the Blues and U’s. “Looking forward to seeing more of [Shawn] McCoulsky too - he looks QUICK”, “McCoulsky on the other hand looked lively and was rewarded with a well-taken goal”, “Not sure how much football McCoulsky has played so it maybe a while before he’s anywhere near sharp and scoring goals.” The most recent signing for Colchester United is McCoulsky, who joined the club on a short-term deal in November having been released by Forest Green Rovers. Scored against Sudbury at the weekend and is likely to lead the line against Ipswich on Tuesday. Striker “Maybe stick Nouble on the left and use him as the out ball if we are coming under pressure”, “Not sure Nouble made any contribution when he came on”, “Very predictable in Nouble’s case. Complete rubbish and totally oblivious of the fact that the object of the game is to score goals.” Ex-Town striker Nouble left Portman Road in 2015, having spent two years with the club. H rejoined Colchester in the summer having had two previous spells with the North Essex side. “I think some of the older pros, including most of the ex-Ipswich players and possibly Frank Nouble, are holding too much sway”, “Nouble hasn’t got a clue where the goal actually is”, “How on earth has Nouble started every league game without a goal or assist.” Was a key player for them last season on loan, but has struggled to add goals to his name this season. Looks to be behind Freddie Sears going forward and could play a part on Tuesday. Demolition Man “My only gripe is that Chambers again was poor”, “I'm not sure exactly what Chambers brings to the team - last night he gave the ball away on several occasions and never looked particularly comfortable”, “Luke Chambers never seems to be dropped.” Town’s captain for almost a decade, Chambers departed the club this summer as part of Paul Cook’s clear-out. Found a new home at Colchester, but hasn’t impressed fans. “[Cole] Skuse quietly ran the game”, “Every man and his dog knew Chambers and Skuse wanted to stay local and there have even been talk of them working in coaching capacities at Ipswich in the future”, “Skuse is an interesting one, couldn’t tell you if he had a good or bad game because I just don’t notice him.” Cole Skuse Another Town stalwart, Skuse left the club this summer after eight years. Continues to work alongside Chambers and has been hit-and-miss with supporters this season. However, played very well against Sudbury. “Sears was clearly not fit at the start of the season but now looks a quality signing played in his preferred position”, “I expect Sears's movement to be too busy for them”, “We were also oh-so-close on a number of occasions of getting Sears in behind their defence with a through ball.” Arguably Colchester’s signing of the season so far, Sears has picked up where he left of in 2015 when he left the U’s to join Town. Has six goals to his name during 2021/22 and has finally started playing in his favoured central striker role. “Mullins announced that [Alan] Judge was still out with a calf injury”, “I thought Alan Judge was going to be this season's Wes Hoolahan. He hasn't been. I don't think I've seen one bit of magic from him yet”, “His set pieces have been poor as well. But we don't really know what to do with him.” Judge was expected to thrive in League Two this season, but a calf injury has prevented him from featuring for the past month. Started his time with the club well, but has fallen off slightly. Colchester United Fans on ITFC “Given the low priority to the Pizza Cup game (even if it is Ipswich) and our ex-ITFC contingent, we shouldn't need much additional motivation for that one”, “Just employ from the crap Ipswich squad that the Ipswich fans were overjoyed to see leave after last season”, “Strangely our best attacking performance and Judge’s best game was against Ipswich in pre-season.” Expectation “There is a third option in that he has no expectation that this side will be challenging at the right end of the table”, “We are all fans who go in expectation of a win but know that we will never likely be a top-flight side”, “Our expectations should be to recruit a competitive squad at this level.” Websites The main forum for a Colchester United fan is CUFC Chat forum, a comprehensive area for all Colchester fans to dive into and discuss all aspects of the club.

