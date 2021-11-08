Harper: When My Chance Comes I'll Be Ready to Take It

Monday, 8th Nov 2021 15:34 Town new boy Rekeem Harper is very much up for the challenge of re-establishing himself in Paul Cook’s starting line-up after dropping down the pecking order in recent weeks. Harper started the Blues’ first six league games of the season and initially dropped out to accommodate ex-Tottenham, Swansea and QPR midfielder Tom Carroll. Then, once Sam Morsy had completed the three-game ban that accompanied him from Middlesbrough, it was Harper who again had to make way for the Egyptian international, who has also been installed as the new club captain. Harper, who was bought from West Bromwich Albion and had loan spells with both Blackburn and Birmingham during his time there, is set to start tomorrow’s Papa John’s Trophy winner-take-all clash with Colchester United at Portman Road, the prize for whoever emerges triumphant being a place in the knockout stage that concludes with a Wembley final on Sunday 3rd April, 2022. “I’ve never played at Wembley before and it would be a great experience to go there,” the Birmingham-born midfielder added. “Everyone in the team wants to go as far as we possibly can in the competition and Wembley is the long-term goal. If we’re going to get there we have to win all our games so it’s exciting times ahead!” The 21-year-old’s last start came in Town’s 2-0 win at Gillingham, in the same competition, five weeks ago, although he has come off the bench in league games against Portsmouth, Plymouth and Wycombe, as well as Saturday’s 1-1 FA Cup first round draw with Oldham at Portman Road. With experienced pair Morsy and Lee Evans, also colleagues at Wigan under manager Cook, the preferred current midfield partnership, Harper knows he has his work cut out to oust either player. “It has been frustrating,” he admitted. “I have personal goals and obviously when the team are winning I would prefer to be more involved – at the heart of it – than I have been. We all have the same goal and when my chance comes I’ll be ready to take it. “The team has been doing pretty well and when you have a winning team there is a great vibe around the place. Lee and Samy have played together in the past and they have been playing well together. Like I said, when my chance comes I will look to take it, but the main thing is that the team does well. “The manager picks the team and he picks one to win games, a team he can trust to get the job done. But I came here to play football and in order for that to happen I need to do what I need to do, so I’ve got to be ready to take my chance when it comes.” Could Harper perhaps be a contender for a more attacking role, something to which manager Cook has himself alluded more than once in his own interviews? He added: “I’m pretty comfortable with the idea of playing further forward. I’ve got a DNA of playing in a midfield three and my preferred role would be number eight but if I have to play as a number 10 and it gave me licence to do what comes completely naturally to me then of course I would play there.” Harper knows that operating in an advanced position would put the onus on him to get goals, something he has so far failed to add to his game in his 15 first team appearances – seven from the start, eight from the bench – in all competitions. He added: “Yes, definitely, I accept that. There have been a lot of games in which I’ve had chances, where I could have scored, and I would back myself in front of goal when opportunities come along. The further forward you are asked to play, the more you are around the box and that’s where the chances happen. “I’ve been working on my finishing in training with Robbo [coach Gary Roberts] and a lot of the attacking players so I have the technique and, fingers crossed, some goals will go in soon.”

Photo: Matchday Images



