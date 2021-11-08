Schwartz at Fans' Forum

Monday, 8th Nov 2021 18:57 Town’s latest fans’ forum featuring Gamechanger 20 Ltd director Ed Schwartz, manager Paul Cook, chairman Mike O’Leary and CEO Mark Ashton gets under way at 7pm and is being streamed live on YouTube. Schwartz is the CEO of ORG, the US investment firm which manages funds on behalf of the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), which owns 90 per cent of Gamechanger 20. The 54-year-old is at the club for the first time since the takeover to watch Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy tie against Colchester and the League One match against Oxford on the following Saturday, becoming the second member of the US wing of Town’s new ownership to make the trip to Portman Road. One hundred and twenty supporters will get the chance to quiz Schwartz, Cook, O’Leary and Ashton at the event in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite at Portman Road, which is expected to run until 8.30pm, with tickets having been issued free of charge to season ticket holders applying last week.

Photo: Matchday Images



