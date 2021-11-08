Home Tie With Barrow Awaits Town Or Oldham

Monday, 8th Nov 2021 22:12 The winner of next week's FA Cup first-round replay between the Blues and Oldham will face League Two Barrow at home in round two. Town and the Latics are set to meet at Boundary Park on a day yet to be confirmed but probably Tuesday. Barrow are currently 15th in League Two and won 4-0 at Banbury in round one. Town and the Bluebirds, who returned to the EFL after an absence of 48 years in 2020/21, have never previously met in any competition.

Photo: Action Images



coleking added 22:15 - Nov 8

Didn’t realise Barrow were a league team 0

cooper4england added 22:24 - Nov 8

Didn't realise Barrow were a team! 0

backwaywhen added 22:28 - Nov 8

Let’s put a full side out against Oldham again next week , they have a better away record this season as they have lost 6 out of 8 at home ….. COYBs 0

WeWereZombies added 22:33 - Nov 8

Once we get one over on Oldham we need to get a handle on Barrow... 1

BobbyPetta11 added 22:44 - Nov 8

Let’s get the job done against Oldham



Beat Barrow



Home tie against Man U / Chelsea / Liverpool / City



Or even better Norwich !!!! 0

JewellintheTown added 22:47 - Nov 8

We do have a habit of struggling with teams a division lower than us when it comes to cup runs. In previous years it seems we didn't take them serious enough & put out our B sides, but this time it just seems to be complacency. Hopefully the off field staff can get the players heads straight this time around though. 0

se20blue added 23:01 - Nov 8

Town played a pre season friendly against Barrow at Holker Street Barrow in Furness Wednesday 10th August 1966. 0

