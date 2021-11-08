Ashton: We'll Probably Reshuffle a Little Bit in January

Monday, 8th Nov 2021 22:53 Town CEO Mark Ashton says the Blues will “probably reshuffle again a little bit” during the January transfer window. Ashton, speaking at this evening’s fans’ forum, was asked about the situation with the Blues’ loan players and whether their clubs might recall them in January. “We’re rapidly moving towards the January transfer window,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve actually stopped discussing transfers from the summer, it was a busy summer, probably too busy, if I’m honest, but as someone just said, the club needed a reset and that was clear to see for everyone. “We will be active in January, the players that we’ve got, we’ll want to keep. We’ll probably reshuffle again a little bit in January to strengthen because I think in fairness to Paul, you’ve seen the team’s results have been up and down. “The gentleman just said there, the club’s been in some form of decline for a period, we’re not going to turn that around in one transfer window, it is going to take a bit of time. “At the start of the season, I think my plan in my head for sure was that as long as we’re competitive coming out of the January transfer window and we’re there or thereabouts, then we should be strong in the run-in. So we’ll support Paul and the team in the window and I think we’ll do sensible business.” Asked further about loan players and whether their clubs might be keeping an eye on them with a view to bringing them back, Ashton added: “They might have their eye but there might not be recalls in the contracts. “There are recalls in some, there are not recalls in others. We knew exactly what we were getting into when we signed the players. “January’s always a really difficult window, I’ve got to be honest with you. I said in the summer that I prefer to do most of our business in the summer transfer window. “January’s just consistently difficult, but we’ll make sure that we’re well prepared going into it and I’m sure we’ll be in good shape coming out of it.” It’s understood QPR are able to recall Macauley Bonne should they want him back at Loftus Road, although manager Mark Warburton played down the likelihood of him wanting Town’s 11-goal top scorer back when asked in October. Town’s other loan players are keeper Christian Walton from Brighton, left-back Hayden Coulson from Middlesbrough and forwards Bersant Celina from Dijon and Louie Barry from Aston Villa.

Vancouver_Blue added 23:12 - Nov 8

Other than Barry going back, I hope we can keep the others...especially MB 0

