Dyer Back at Work and in Charge of U23s at QPR

Tuesday, 9th Nov 2021 10:23

Kieron Dyer is back working and will be in charge of his U23s side away against one of his former clubs QPR this afternoon (KO 1pm) having revealed that he requires a liver transplant at the end of last month.

A season ticket holder at last night’s fans’ forum asked for his good wishes to be passed on to the 42-year-old former England international following the recent news.

“Kieron’s back in work and the club have been very clear with him, we’ll do anything we can to support him, but he certainly seems in good spirits,” CEO Mark Ashton responded.

Manager Paul Cook added: “He’s back in work, he was in great spirits today, we were killing each other on the pool table, he absolutely hates losing.

“He’s taking the U23s to QPR on Tuesday. Obviously he’s had some really tough news but he’s coping with it really well and he’s being very positive towards his outlook, so fingers crossed.”

Town’s U23s are currently fifth in Professional Development League Two South with QPR bottom having only won twice this season.





Photo: Matchday Images