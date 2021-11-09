Ashton: Playford Road Protocols to Remain in Place Over Winter

Tuesday, 9th Nov 2021 12:04 CEO Mark Ashton says Town’s Playford Road Covid protocols, which among other aspects mean U18s and U23s matches are played without supporters present, are set to continue until after the winter period and have been praised by the EFL. Asked at last night’s fans’ forum whether there are plans to allow fans back into Playford Road to watch matches, Ashton said: “Playford Road is a challenge. I’ll answer that question in two or three pieces. Covid is still rife and, no illusions, we are really nervous around it with the players. “There is still a protective bubble at Playford Road, that means that the U18s and the U23s don’t train and are not on site at the same time as the first team. “The way Playford Road is built, you can’t segregate and there are too many people on site and we’re risking the first team players contracting it and having to lose them for games. We’re one of a handful of teams who are still travelling away with their first team on two coaches. “Andy Rolls, our director of performance, is really clear with the medical team, they want the protocols kept in place. “So until we probably come through this winter period, this peak, I think those protocols will remain. Trust me, we want to get out of them as quickly as we can. “We were actually held up by the League at a meeting around 10 days ago as the club who is doing this right. “I can’t comment on how other clubs do it but our health and safety teams, our doctors, our medical teams, our stadium management have been really clear on working with the Safety Advisory Group on what we should do and we’re just trying to do the right thing. “We want to protect the fans as best we can, we certainly need to protect the players as best we can and I think if we all work together to do that, we can come through this as quickly as possible because, trust me, we want fans back at Playford Road, we want you all back to normality. But it’s a difficult period and we’re just trying to manage it the best we can.”

Photo: Matchday Images



tempzzzz added 12:56 - Nov 9

I don't understand why we have 2 separate coaches for the first team on away games, what difference does it make? When they get to the hotels they socialise as closely as they like, they eat together, train together, get changed in the dressing room together and then PLAY together often celebrating in groups! I'm surprised Insulate Britain haven't complained about the fact we're taking 2 coaches when we could've taken 1 lol



I enjoyed the forum last night there were loads of good questions raised and most with satisfactory answers. One thing that made me laugh though is they said at the end they wouldn't be able to pose for photos or do autographs due to covid, they then proceeded to walk up the aisle between fans and shake multiple peoples hands! hahaha 0

