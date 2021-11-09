Yengi and Morris on Target But U23s Lose at QPR

Tuesday, 9th Nov 2021 15:43

Tete Yengi and Ben Morris were on target but Town’s U23s fell to a 4-2 defeat to QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this afternoon.

Kieron Dyer’s side went in front on the quarter hour when Yengi, who recently joined the Blues after leaving A-League side Newcastle Jets, netted his second goal in two games.

However, the home team hit back in the 24th minute via Charlie Kelman and just before the hour the forward added his second from a rebound to give his team the lead.

On 62 Kelman completed his hat-trick to make it 3-1 to the Superhoops and George Thomas added their fourth before Morris profited from a defensive mix-up to grab Town’s second of the afternoon with four minutes left on the clock.

The Town side included Albie Armin, Cameron Humphreys and Zanda Siziba, ruling them out of further involvement in the Papa John's Trophy this evening.

U23s: Bort, Alexander, Stewart, Armin, Smith, Healy, Humphreys, Ward, Chirewa, Siziba, Yengi. Subs: Ridd, Crowe, Morris, Curtis, Hughes.





Photo: Matchday Images