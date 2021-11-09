El Mizouni Signs New Deal

Tuesday, 9th Nov 2021 19:08 Midfielder Idris El Mizouni has signed a new contract which runs to the summer of 2024 with the club having an option for a further season. In the summer, the Blues took up a one-year option on the 21-year-old’s previous deal. “I’m delighted to have signed a new contract,” the Tunisia international told the club website. “I want to thank my family, my agent and the club for supporting me and trusting me on this journey. “I enjoyed calling my family to tell them it had all been sorted – my dad, mum, sister and brother are all very happy. “This club means a lot to me because I’ve been here since the age of 16 and I know how big this club is and how far everyone here wants to go. This is a project that I want to be involved in. “This year I feel like I am developing well and I’m enjoying being part of the first-team. I need to continue working hard but this season has started well and I want to kick on. “On a personal note I want to play as many games as possible, and with the club I want to help us achieve success this season.”

Photo: Matchday Images



KiwiTractor added 19:11 - Nov 9

Good stuff.



Surprised not playing tonight ... injured? 0

