Nine Changes as Blues Host Colchester in Papa John's Trophy

Tuesday, 9th Nov 2021 19:22 Town boss Paul Cook has made nine changes to his side for tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy tie against Colchester at Portman Road with only Kane Vincent-Young and Cameron Burgess remaining from the team which drew 1-1 with Oldham in the FA Cup on Saturday. Vaclav Hladky is in goal with former Colchester man Vincent-Young at right-back, Myles Kenlock making his second appearance of the season at left-back and Burgess and Luke Woolfenden the centre-halves. Rekeem Harper and Scott Fraser look set to be the midfield pair with Louie Barry and Sone Aluko, who captains for the first time, as the widemen with Joe Pigott the lone striker. For Colchester, ex-Blues defender Tom Eastman skippers alongside former Town captain Luke Chambers at the centre of the defence. Ex-Blues forwards Frank Nouble and Freddie Sears also both start, while Dean Gerken is on the bench but there is no place for Cole Skuse and Alan Judge. On-loan Blues forward Armando Dobra is ineligible and in any case is away with Albania’s U21s. Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, Burgess, Kenlock, Harper, Aluko (c), Chaplin, Fraser, Barry, Pigott. Subs: Holy, Clements, Donacien, Evans, Burns, Celina, Jackson. Colchester: Turner, Chambers, Wiredu, Hannant, Nouble, Sears, Chilvers, Eastman (c), Kennedy, Tchamadeu, Daniels. Subs: Gerken, Welch-Hayes, McCoulsky, Coxe, Thomas, Tovide, Cooper. Referee: Paul Howard (London).

Photo: Matchday Images



Even with nine changes we are putting out a strong side, quite a few familiar names from the side Colchester put out at Sudbury too.

This side should win 3-0! Squad looks to have depth!

Taking nothing for granted this could unfoutunaetly go either way with us😂😂

It's an 11, but not a " team " unlike Col Ewe whereby this 11 tonight probably mostly played the other night at Sudbury .

Reckon it'll go to penalties



Reckon it’ll go to penalties 0

Btw, where's Judge ? Haven't seen him in the CU line up for ages ….

