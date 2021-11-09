Cook: Celina to Remain With Town

Tuesday, 9th Nov 2021 23:37 Town boss Paul Cook says forward Bersant Celina will be available to play for the Blues against Oxford United this weekend. In a surprise, Celina was included among the subs for this evening’s on-penalties Papa John’s Trophy victory over Colchester having been named in the Kosovo squad for their World Cup qualifiers. But Cook says the 25-year-old, who confidently netted his spot-kick, won’t be making the trip: “I think Bersant’s going to be with us. I think he’s had a chat with the Kosovan FA and the reality is that Bersant is clear to play for us.” That means Town have no players away on international duty this weekend. While the Blues had good news regarding Celina, there was bad news with Kane Vincent-Young suffering another knock late in the first half. “For some lads just have periods of bad luck and unfortunately for Kane, we can see at times what an attacking threat he is going forward, but unfortunately he just keeps getting these injuries,” Cook reflected. “It’s his shoulder again, I think, and he has a problem with his shoulder. It’s really unfortunate because no one wants to be injured. It’s not a good time for a lad when he’s injured. “Kane’s a really, really good lad, he’s a very popular member of our squad and he’s a really good by, so let’s how he is and let’s see where we go with it.” Earlier this evening, news broke that Idris El Mizouni had signed a new contract, which runs to 2024. “Fully deserved, he’s been in and around the first team now, steps into the team, disappointing that he was suspended tonight [having been booked in the previous two Papa John’s Trophy games] because he impacts games really well,” Cook continued. “He’s a great kid, has a fantastic attitude towards football and that’s the type of player we want at the club.” James Norwood wasn’t involved but Cook says the former Tranmere striker is still part of his plans. “Yes, 100 per cent, James is just in the squads like everyone else,” he insisted. “We wanted to give Louie Barry some minutes, Kayden Jackson didn’t get any minutes due to the subs. Sometimes the balance of what we want to do before the game can’t come out in the game and that’s really disappointing.”

Photo: Pagepix



algarvefan added 23:51 - Nov 9

Thought Celina looked different gravy when he came on tonight, he is a class player, so good news.

