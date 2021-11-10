Papa John's Trophy Draw Saturday

Wednesday, 10th Nov 2021 10:10

The draw for round two of the Papa John’s Trophy takes place on Saturday live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of the Port Vale-Bradford match which kicks-off at midday.

The draw will be hosted by David Prutton with former Newport County manager Michael Flynn and former Trinidad and Tobago international Chris Birchall.

Round two, which Town previously reached in 2019/20, is again split on a north-south basis with the Blues set to be away to one of the southern group winners - Sutton, Aston Villa U21s, Walsall or Forest Green, Chelsea U21s, Bristol Rovers or Exeter, Swindon, Leyton Orient and Cambridge - having finished second in their group.

The ties are set to be played in the week commencing November 29th with Town’s match almost certainly on Wednesday 1st December with the Crewe match on the previous Sunday.









Photo: Action Images