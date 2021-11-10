Oldham Replay Date Confirmed

Wednesday, 10th Nov 2021 10:20

Town’s FA Cup first-round replay with Oldham Athletic has been confirmed for Tuesday 16th November (KO 7.45pm).

The Blues and Latics drew 1-1 at Portman Road on Saturday. The winner of the replay will host League Two Barrow in round two.

Town have been given an initial allocation of around 850 tickets which are on sale from this morning with the following priority:

Gold card members - Wednesday 10th November at 10am

Season ticket holders - Wednesday 10th November at 2pm

Silver card members - Thursday 12th November at 10am

General sale - Thursday 12th November at 2pm

Fans will need to buy their tickets before 2pm on Friday in order to receive them in the post. Tickets will be available on the day of the game from Oldham with any remaining unsold available for cash on the turnstiles at Boundary Park. Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for over-65s and under-21s.

Coaches will leave Portman Road at 11.30am on the day of the game with pick-ups in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket. Coach travel is priced at £30 for adults, £28 for seniors/under-23s and £24 for under-19s.





Photo: Action Images