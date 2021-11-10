Agbaje With Irish U18s

Wednesday, 10th Nov 2021 12:36

Blues youngster Edwin Agbaje is with the Republic of Ireland U18s squad for two friendlies against Sweden in Marbella this week.

Right-back or winger Agbaje, who has featured regular for the U23s this season, won his first U18s cap in a friendly in Hungary in August.

The Irish youngsters face the Swedes in the first game tomorrow with the second on Sunday.

Agbaje, 17, joined the Blues from Shamrock Rovers in September 2020 and was a key man in the U18s team which reached the FA Youth Cup semi-final last season. He has previously won caps at U15 and U16 levels.

Republic of Ireland U18s:Stephen McMullan (Warrenpoint), Conor Walsh (Sligo Rovers), Ben Curtis (St Patrick’s Athletic), Tommy Fogarty (Birmingham City), Cathal Heffernan (Cork City), Alex Murphy (Galway United), Harry Nevin (Preston North End), John Ryan (Shamrock Rovers), Josh Seary (Preston North End), David Toure (Shelbourne), Conor Barrett (Birmingham City), Billy Brooks (Lincoln City), Cian Coleman (Leeds United), Justin Ferizaj (Shamrock Rovers), Joshua Ireland (Stoke City), Rocco Vata (Celtic), Harry Vaughan (Oldham Athletic), Edwin Agbaje (Ipswich Town), Tom Lonergan (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Rio McEvoy (Bolton Wanderers), Luke Pearce (Southampton), Ben Quinn (Celtic).





Photo: Matchday Images