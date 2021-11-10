Town Top Papa John's Trophy Group After West Ham U21s Docked Points
Wednesday, 10th Nov 2021 17:22
West Ham United’s U21s have been docked three points from their Papa John’s Trophy Southern Group A total for fielding an ineligible player, meaning Town top the group and will play at home in round two.
It had appeared that the Blues had finished second behind the Hammers’ youngsters following last night’s on-penalties victory over Colchester, but this afternoon the EFL issued a statement regarding West Ham’s U21s.
“Having received yellow cards in each of the previous two group fixtures, Ajibola Alese was suspended from playing and unavailable for selection, though featured in the fixture which West Ham United under 21’s won 2-0,” the statement reads.
“In accordance with Rule 30 of the Papa John’s Trophy, following consideration of all available evidence, the EFL board has also determined that alongside the three-point penalty, Gillingham will now be awarded the £10,000 win bonus as compensation for the costs of hosting the fixture, though no further financial penalty will be imposed on West Ham United for the breach in light of mitigating factors put forward by the club.
“The EFL board has determined that West Ham United U21s will receive a three-point penalty from this season’s Papa John’s Trophy group standings, for fielding an ineligible player in the Southern Group A fixture against Gillingham on 26th October.
“The EFL board considered this matter by way of correspondence and reached a decision prior to kick-off in the fixture between Ipswich Town and Colchester United.
“West Ham United’s points tally for the Group stage will now total three points and the club will finish third in Southern Group A, with Colchester United now progressing to the next stage of the competition in second place.”
The draw for round two, in which the Blues will be at home having finished top, takes place live on Sky Sports on Saturday following the conclusion of the Port Vale-Bradford match which kicks-off at midday.
Photo: Action Images
