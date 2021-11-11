Town Place Norwood on Transfer List

Thursday, 11th Nov 2021 10:47 Town striker James Norwood has been transfer-listed ahead of the January transfer window. The 31-year-old last featured for the Blues in October and has been a conspicuous absentee from squads since then. In the league, he has made just two late sub appearances this season. His only 2021/22 goal came in the Papa John’s Trophy tie against West Ham’s U21s Norwood has been training with the U23s for a number of weeks with the Town management having become increasingly frustrated by manner in which the striker has conducted himself off-field and in the last couple of days the decision has been made to make him available for transfer in January. The frontman is currently appealing a drink-drive conviction, while his involvement on social media has often raised eyebrows since he was brought to the club on a free transfer in the summer of 2019 by former manager Paul Lambert. He recently deleted his Twitter account but remains on Instagram and last month posted pictures from Playford Road while at U23s training. Norwood has had a frustrating time at Portman Road with injuries hampering him in both his full seasons with the club. In 2019/20 the former Forest Green Rovers man netted 11 times and last season 10, top scoring for the club on each occasion but in disappointing seasons overall. Norwood, whose Town deal is up at the end of the season, is likely to interest former club Tranmere, where the manager from his previous spell at Prenton Park, Micky Mellon, is back in charge, along with a number of League One sides.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



IpswichT62OldBoy added 10:48 - Nov 11

No real surprise. I wish him well. 2

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 10:55 - Nov 11

Pity. He could have been a useful member of the squad and provided a bit of bite up front. But through a combination of injuries (not his fault) and generally unacceptable behaviour, he managed to screw things up. 2

Knightsy added 10:56 - Nov 11

No Surprise really is it. I like Norwood as a player, but he's personal life with the 2nd Time of being done for D. D hasn't done him any favours.



I also wish him well. 0

Paulc added 10:58 - Nov 11

Good! Should've terminated his contract the minute he got his SECOND conviction for drink driving. 1

BlueBlood90 added 11:07 - Nov 11

Good riddance really. He's a natural goalscorer who could be a huge asset to us but it's pretty clear he's not serious about his career which is a shame. I'm sure he'll go back to being a good big fish in a little pond at Tranmere where he can get away with being an arse without any repercussions for his behaviour. 0

Barty added 11:11 - Nov 11

No surprise and I wish him well although he is his own worst enemy. 0

RegencyBlue added 11:11 - Nov 11

He had a great chance here and blew it big style.



Best solution all round. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments