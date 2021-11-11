Town Place Norwood on Transfer List
Thursday, 11th Nov 2021 10:47
Town striker James Norwood has been transfer-listed ahead of the January transfer window.
The 31-year-old last featured for the Blues in October and has been a conspicuous absentee from squads since then. In the league, he has made just two late sub appearances this season. His only 2021/22 goal came in the Papa John’s Trophy tie against West Ham’s U21s
Norwood has been training with the U23s for a number of weeks with the Town management having become increasingly frustrated by manner in which the striker has conducted himself off-field and in the last couple of days the decision has been made to make him available for transfer in January.
The frontman is currently appealing a drink-drive conviction, while his involvement on social media has often raised eyebrows since he was brought to the club on a free transfer in the summer of 2019 by former manager Paul Lambert.
He recently deleted his Twitter account but remains on Instagram and last month posted pictures from Playford Road while at U23s training.
Norwood has had a frustrating time at Portman Road with injuries hampering him in both his full seasons with the club.
In 2019/20 the former Forest Green Rovers man netted 11 times and last season 10, top scoring for the club on each occasion but in disappointing seasons overall.
Norwood, whose Town deal is up at the end of the season, is likely to interest former club Tranmere, where the manager from his previous spell at Prenton Park, Micky Mellon, is back in charge, along with a number of League One sides.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 280 bloggers
The Professional Footballers Who Never Play Football by Broganonthewing
There have been many changes to the English game in the last 40 years. The majority of these changes, if not all of them have all been influenced or dictated by money, both the making and saving of it.
Catch-19 by LegendRay
How many others on the site remember April 15 1961, the day, as TWTD recalls, when Town last beat Lincoln away in the league?
Cook is No Gamechanger by BossMan
I was 12 when we won the FA Cup so saw early success in my early years as a Town fan. How spoilt I was to see Beattie, Wark, Muhren Thijssen et al.
Building a High Performance Team at ITFC by Jaime_Clapham
Change is hard. Building a team is hard. Just reflect on what it’s like within the organisations that you work in, or when you are kicking off a new project. A football club and team are no different.
Marathon Blues by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]