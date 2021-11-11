Blues' Potential Papa John's Trophy Opponents Announced

Thursday, 11th Nov 2021 12:46 Town will host one of Chelsea U21s, Arsenal U21s, Charlton Athletic or Stevenage in round two of the Papa John’s Trophy. The Blues are in Southern Section A in the draw for the round of 32 having been elevated to group winners following yesterday’s news that West Ham’s U21s had been docked three points for fielding an ineligible player. Therefore, Town will now be at home in the next round to one of the teams which finished second. The north and south sections of the draw have each been split into two groups of home and away teams with the Blues set to play one of four runners-up. The draw takes place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of the Port Vale-Bradford match which kicks-off at midday. It will be hosted by David Prutton with former Newport County manager Michael Flynn and former Trinidad and Tobago international Chris Birchall. The ties are set to be played in the week commencing November 29th with Town’s match almost certainly on Wednesday 1st December with the Crewe game on the previous Sunday. Southern Section Draw A Winners Pot

1 - Ipswich Town

2 - Sutton United

3 - Aston Villa U21

4 - Forest Green Rovers Runners-Up Pot

13 - Chelsea U21

14 - Arsenal U21

15 - Charlton Athletic

16 - Stevenage

MickMillsTash added 12:54 - Nov 11

Better Ingredients - Better PIZZA

1

ArnieM added 13:53 - Nov 11

Reckon it’ll be Charlton …. 0

pennblue added 14:02 - Nov 11

I really hate this mickey mouse cup. To add in U21's teams devalues this competition even further than it already is. Forget Chelsea U21's, we want to take on their 1st team, they can't even beat Burnley. 0

