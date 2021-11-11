Mariner to Be Honoured at Plymouth Home Match

Thursday, 11th Nov 2021 14:06

Town have announced that club legend Paul Mariner, who died in July aged 68, will be honoured when the Blues and Plymouth meet at Portman Road on Saturday 26th March.

The Pilgrims paid their own tribute to the former England international, who was part of the Town teams which won the FA Cup and UEFA Cup under Sir Bobby Robson having signed from Argyle in 1976, when the sides met at Home Park last month.

CEO Mark Ashton was asked whether the club would be doing similar at the Portman Road fixture at the fans’ forum on Monday and the Blues have now confirmed that they will dedicate the match in his honour.

Town will liaise with Mariner’s family, including his son George, who was at Saturday’s 1-1 FA Cup draw with Oldham (pictured below with Ashton), and the Ex-Players’ Association.





Photos: TWTD/ITFC