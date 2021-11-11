Youth Cup Date at Aldershot Set
Thursday, 11th Nov 2021 14:15
The U18s’ FA Youth Cup second-round tie against Aldershot Town will take place at the EBB Stadium on Thursday 18th November (KO 7pm).
Adem Atay’s side beat their Winslow United counterparts 7-1 in their first round tie a fortnight ago.
Tickets for the Aldershot tie cost £8 for adults, £5 for concessions (over-65s and disabled and carers) and £3 for juniors under 17. They are available from the Shots in advance and on the gate on the night.
Last season, Town reached the semi-finals of the competition before losing 2-1 to Liverpool at Portman Road.
The Blues have won the Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.
Town's U18s have made a strong start to 2021/22 and are currently second in Professional Development League Two South, having won 1-0 at Millwall last weekend.
Photo: Action Images
