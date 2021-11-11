Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Youth Cup Date at Aldershot Set
Thursday, 11th Nov 2021 14:15

The U18s’ FA Youth Cup second-round tie against Aldershot Town will take place at the EBB Stadium on Thursday 18th November (KO 7pm).

Adem Atay’s side beat their Winslow United counterparts 7-1 in their first round tie a fortnight ago.

Tickets for the Aldershot tie cost £8 for adults, £5 for concessions (over-65s and disabled and carers) and £3 for juniors under 17. They are available from the Shots in advance and on the gate on the night.

Last season, Town reached the semi-finals of the competition before losing 2-1 to Liverpool at Portman Road.

The Blues have won the Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.

Town's U18s have made a strong start to 2021/22 and are currently second in Professional Development League Two South, having won 1-0 at Millwall last weekend.



Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021