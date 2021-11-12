Town Aim to Pack Out Portman Road Over Christmas

Friday, 12th Nov 2021 08:32

Town hope to pack out Portman Road over the Christmas period having announced a three-match ticket promotion for the festive season.

Adults can watch the home games against Sunderland, Wycombe and Lincoln for a total of £40 with tickets available from 10am today.

Under-12s can watch the three matches for £12, under-19s for £7.50, under-23s for £12.50 and seniors aged 65-plus for £20.

The Blues host the Black Cats on Saturday 18th December, the Chairboys on Wednesday 29th December and the Imps on New Year’s Day.

For those that unable to attend all three games, the individual matches prices are £15 for adults, £1.50 for under-12s, £3 for under-19s, £5 for under-23s and £7.50 for seniors aged 65-plus.

Sale windows:

Friday 12th November - 10am - Ultimate members

Saturday 13th November- 10am - Silver members

Monday 15th November - 10am - Gold members

Monday 15th November- 2pm - Season ticket holders

Tuesday 16th November - 10am - General sale

Season ticket holders will be rewarded with a TeamCard bonus as part of the scheme which could earn them up to £37.50.

The scheme and works on the basis that the more tickets Town sell for the games, the more TeamCard points season ticket holders will receive. The incentive will run for each game individually.









