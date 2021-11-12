Cook: Vincent-Young Injury Not a Bad One, Carroll and Nolan Making Progress

Friday, 12th Nov 2021 09:35 Town boss Paul Cook says the shoulder injury Kane Vincent-Young suffered during Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy tie against his old club Colchester United is not a bad one and he hopes the right-back can make tomorrow’s home game against Oxford United. Vincent-Young suffered the knock late in the first half against the U’s and was subbed at half-time, having had a previous shoulder injury at the end of last season which required surgery. “We’ll assess him again this morning,” Cook said when asked about the 25-year-old at his pre-match press conference. “It’s not a bad injury, there’s no long-term problem, as far as we’re aware, which is really good. Hopefully he can make the game tomorrow.” Cook says he thinks it is a different shoulder from the one Vincent-Young injured last season at Shrewsbury. “Forgive me forgetting it wrong, I’d say no,” he said. “But I wouldn’t be able to answer that with 100 per cent knowledge.” The news will be welcomed by everyone at Portman Road with the full-back having had a tough time with injuries since joining the club in August 2019. “I think so because he’s obviously had a stop-start, in-and-out time at the club and no different to the Oxford guy [Alex Gorrin, who has suffered an ACL injury], we don’t want to see lads with injuries and long-term stuff,” Cook continued. “It’s not nice for them and it’s tough on them and their families.” The Town boss wouldn’t comment on Hayden Coulson’s situation, the left-back having suffered a blow to the leg at Wycombe and not having been involved in the subsequent cup matches against Oldham and Colchester. “I’m not going to go through every player, I don’t think it’s correct discussing player after player, you know that,” he said. “I don’t want to not tell you stuff, I’m quite an open manager, the squad will be picked from the players that are fit and available.” However, he did reveal that midfielders Tom Carroll and Jon Nolan are making progress following their spells out. Carroll has been out since suffering a hip flexor problem at the start of last month, while Nolan suffered a setback around the same time as he continued his recovery from a calf injury he picked up early in pre-season, having previously injured his knee on Cook’s first day as manager in March. “Tom Carroll’s training with the team at the minute, Jon’s very close to training, so that would be the best I could tell you.” Cook also confirmed that midfielder Scott Fraser came through Tuesday's game OK after having been out with a knee problem.

Photo: Matchday Images



