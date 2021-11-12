Cook: It Can Only Be a Great Thing For the Football Club

Friday, 12th Nov 2021 10:44 Boss Paul Cook has backed the club’s #PackOutPR Christmas promotion which sees prices reduced for the three home fixtures over the festive period. “I think the relationship between the football club and the supporters has been growing and growing,” Cook said. “I think that is there for everyone to see. “I think from my point of view, my job at the club is obviously to do my best and win as many football games as I can. “The guys above me, they’ll do what they have to do to make the club successful and happy, and that feel-good factor around stadiums is so important. “We’ve had amazing support this season from the Morecambe game onwards and I think when you support a club, no different from a lot of other clubs around who go through probably a little bit of pain at times and a lack of what would be perceived as success, you probably get dads who might not bring their sons, probably a generation of younger people over a period of time who get used to not going to a match. “As a football fan, I think Ipswich fans have been absolutely magnificent this season. My biggest compliment to them is there is no negativity that comes from the stands onto the pitch and that’s what supporters forget nowadays. “There’s a real agenda around football where supporters don’t support the team. In my opinion, they handicap the team and they moan at players personally, they moan at the manager personally and in general just moan. “We haven’t had that at our club this year and I think the fans job is to support the team for 90 minutes. “Our stadium this year, you go back to when we equalised against Sheffield Wednesday, scoring against Morecambe, the Fleetwood winner from Santi [Bersant Celina] – the stadium was absolutely rocking and bouncing, and I couldn’t be more happy with our supporters. “The thought of more coming in and adding to what we’re doing can only be a great thing for the football club.” He added: “We go back to pre-season and we talked about the expectations of the season and the expectations of the players, learning to play for big clubs and getting that experience of being a player at a big club. “You’re in the same league as a lot of other clubs but you’re playing for one of the biggest clubs in it and with that comes a certain responsibility and a role. “Our job is to make our supporters happy. In games this season, we’ve done that really, really well and in other games we’ve disappointed a little bit. “We’ll just keep doing our best to improve every week, every day we train, every time we look at the league table, we aspire to get higher and higher, and our players are under no illusions what it means to our supporters. “I think that connection and that feel-good factor between the players and the supporters is clearly there, and long may it continue.”

Paul Cook obviously doesn't read some of the comments by some individuals on here then, lol!



But this Club and its following is growing ( reigniting) again, by the week. I posted a similar view on FB recently and got laughed at by a Budgie ( the usually arrogance from them). But I firmly believe this Club will "reclaim" East Anglia very soon. ITFC is finally start to rise from the ashes of administration of nearly two decades ago, and that lot up the road might well remain smug , but their dominance (for what its been worth), is coming to an end and the world will be corrected on its axis once again.



Can only be good for the club and us. Hopefully a Christmas of joy for all. 0

