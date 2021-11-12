Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U18s Host Watford
Friday, 12th Nov 2021 10:56

Town’s U18s are in behind-closed-doors action against Watford at Playford Road on Saturday morning.

The young Blues are currently second in Professional Development League Two South, having won 1-0 at Millwall last weekend via an Ash Boatswain goal, with the Hornets bottom.


Photo: James Ager



