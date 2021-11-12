U18s Host Watford
Friday, 12th Nov 2021 10:56
Town’s U18s are in behind-closed-doors action against Watford at Playford Road on Saturday morning.
The young Blues are currently second in Professional Development League Two South, having won 1-0 at Millwall last weekend via an Ash Boatswain goal, with the Hornets bottom.
Photo: James Ager
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]