US Directors and Investors All at Sunderland Home Match

Friday, 12th Nov 2021 16:11 All Town’s US directors and investors will all be at the Blues’ home game with Sunderland on Saturday 18th December, CEO Mark Ashton has confirmed, the first of three games which are part of the club’s #PackOutPR promotion. Ed Schwartz (pictured above with Ashton), the CEO of ORG, who manage funds on behalf of the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), which holds a 90 per cent stake in new Blues owners Gamechanger 20, will be at Portman Road for tomorrow’s game against Oxford United, having watched Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy tie with Colchester. Last month, Brett Johnson, one of the Three Lions, who own five per cent of Gamechanger, was at Portman Road for the first time to witness the Fleetwood victory. However, Johnson’s fellow Three Lions, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer, and Mark Steed, the chief investment officer of PSPRS, are still to make the trip, Covid restrictions having prevented them from doing so in the first few months of their ownership. The plan had been for all Three Lions and Steed to be at the Fleetwood match but personal circumstances intervened - in Steed’s case a ruptured appendix - and in the end Johnson was the only one able to attend. But Ashton has now confirmed, as previously reported by TWTD, that they will all be at the game against the Black Cats, which promises to see potentially the biggest crowd of the season. “For the Sunderland game, the whole board are going to be here,” Ashton told iFollow Ipswich. “All of our American-based investors are going to be here and at the game. That’s the first occasion that we’ve got the whole board and investment group together. “Brett and Ed have already been here and have started to experience what this amazing crowd can do. Let’s do it with everyone here.” Regarding the #PackOutPR initiative, announced this morning, Ashton added: “It’s a really important campaign. We’ve talked about working together and everyone being in this together. This is our first initiative to start to pack out Portman Road. "We want to go for 28,000-plus. We want to be brave and bold. We want to show the world that Ipswich Town Football Club is back on the map. “Let me be really clear, we haven’t forgotten season ticket holders. They stick with us through thick and thin, and they will be rewarded too. “The fans have been incredible but let’s go a bit further. Let’s get behind the boys and fill this place. “We need to build attendances. We want to create an electric and amazing atmosphere. It’s a call to action to the supporters - let’s pack out Portman Road!” Town last exceeded a 28,000 crowd for the play-off semi-final with Norwich in 2014/15 when 29,166 watched the sides draw 1-1.

Photo: Matchday Images



midastouch added 16:16 - Nov 12

Just need to invite Netflix along too and Sunderland will be sure to lose then! ;-) 0

ImAbeliever added 16:21 - Nov 12

Celebrate good times , come on…. 0

Nesspointrunner added 16:36 - Nov 12

It seems that our owners need to learn that we are not all ignorant of their motives and that them stating that we want full stadiums is an indication of where their priorities are.



-6

shortmarine1969 added 16:44 - Nov 12

@nesspointrunner - What a negative and pathetic post - All clubs irrespective of their ownership status want a full stadium , ORG & 3 lions have never hidden the fact this is an investment , but they will very likely get nothing back unless we get to the prem, and if they achieve that for us through good management, and wise investment in players and also develop the club as a whole as they have described there are no negatives in this initiative , - except for sad sacks like you.!! 3

ArnieM added 17:07 - Nov 12

nesspointrunner ….budgieboy….got a manager yet have you? 0

not_a_witty_name added 17:13 - Nov 12

I can't wait until 10am so I can get out tickets. They'll be my first games at Portman Road since we lost 2:0 to Wolves under Keane and we were lucky to get the nil.

(I've been to plenty of away games though as I'm 3 hours away) 1

not_a_witty_name added 17:15 - Nov 12

not_a_witty_name added 17:15 - Nov 12













Says it all really, mind you, his grammar is pretty good for a 14 year old budgie. 0

Bert added 17:49 - Nov 12

The owners' priorities are the supporters' priorities. Without investment and backing there is no success. Unlike Newcastle's new owners, we have the emotional buy in of those who have invested in our club and we don't have to worry about dirty money or human rights issues. Time to be proud about what is happening and dare I say it, to be pleased that Evans carried out his due diligence and sold the club to decent people with a solid business plan. 0

