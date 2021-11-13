Clements Handed League Debut
Saturday, 13th Nov 2021 14:27
Bailey Clements is handed his league debut as the Blues host Oxford United at Portman Road.
Clements is at left-back - with neither Matt Penney or Hayden Coulson in the squad - with Janoi Donacien on the right and George Edmundson and Toto Nsiala at the centre of the defence.
In midfield, skipper Sam Morsy is partnered by Lee Evans with Kyle Edwards on the left and Wes Burns on the right and Bersant Celina behind Macauley Bonne.
Kane Vincent-Young is absent from the bench with manager Paul Cook having said the right-back was touch-and-go for inclusion in the squad at yesterday’s press conference.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Nsiala, Edmundson, Clements, Morsy (c), Evans, Burns, Celina, Edwards, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Harper, Aluko, Chaplin, Fraser, Pigott.
Oxford: Eastwood, Long, Thorniley, Moore (c), Brannagan, Taylor, Sykes, Henry, Kane, Holland, Seddon.Subs: Plumley, Williams, Forde, McNally, McGuane, Agyei, Bodin. Referee: Scott Oldham (Poulton-le-Fylde).
