Clements Handed League Debut

Saturday, 13th Nov 2021 14:27 Bailey Clements is handed his league debut as the Blues host Oxford United at Portman Road. Clements is at left-back - with neither Matt Penney or Hayden Coulson in the squad - with Janoi Donacien on the right and George Edmundson and Toto Nsiala at the centre of the defence. In midfield, skipper Sam Morsy is partnered by Lee Evans with Kyle Edwards on the left and Wes Burns on the right and Bersant Celina behind Macauley Bonne. Kane Vincent-Young is absent from the bench with manager Paul Cook having said the right-back was touch-and-go for inclusion in the squad at yesterday’s press conference. Town: Walton, Donacien, Nsiala, Edmundson, Clements, Morsy (c), Evans, Burns, Celina, Edwards, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Harper, Aluko, Chaplin, Fraser, Pigott. Oxford: Eastwood, Long, Thorniley, Moore (c), Brannagan, Taylor, Sykes, Henry, Kane, Holland, Seddon.Subs: Plumley, Williams, Forde, McNally, McGuane, Agyei, Bodin. Referee: Scott Oldham (Poulton-le-Fylde).

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



muccletonjoe added 14:33 - Nov 13

Bailey Clements.

Most certainly one of our own. 1

Saxonblue74 added 14:43 - Nov 13

Deserves it, but bit of a sink or swim situation he's been thrown into! 1

Oldboy added 14:55 - Nov 13

Good luck mate.

Saw how delighted you were with your debut. Enjoy and hopefully a win. 0

buzbyblue added 15:00 - Nov 13

If you are good enough, you are old enough, enjoy it Bailey! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments