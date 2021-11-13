Town Draw Arsenal U21s in Papa John's Trophy

Saturday, 13th Nov 2021 14:36 Town have drawn Arsenal’s U21s at Portman Road in the round of 32 of the Papa John’s Trophy. The game looks set to be played on Wednesday 1st December with the Blues in League One action against Crewe on the preceding Sunday. Town, who topped their first-round group after West Ham’s U21s were docked three points for fielding an ineligible player, faced the Gunners youngsters in the group stage last season with the Londoners side winning 2-1.

Photo: Contributed



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Oldboy added 14:59 - Nov 13

That should be a good game. Arsenal have real talent in their youth teams, so a proper test for us. Bring it on. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments