U23s Defeat Spurs in Friendly

Saturday, 13th Nov 2021 15:07

Town’s U23s beat their Tottenham counterparts 2-1 in a friendly at the Premier League side’s training ground yesterday.

Cameron Humphreys and Matt Ward were on target for the U23s as they defeated the Premier League side's youngsters.

Meanwhile, the U18s drew 0-0 at home to Watford in Professional Development League Two South this morning, Ash Boatswain having missed a penalty for Town.





Photo: Matchday Images