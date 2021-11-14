Tractor Girls Out to Bounce Back in FA Cup at MK Dons

Sunday, 14th Nov 2021 09:14 Ipswich Town Women are in Vitality Women’s FA Cup first-round action against the MK Dons at Newport Pagnall Town’s Willen Road this afternoon (KO 1pm). The Blues will be looking to bounce back from last week’s narrow 1-0 FAWNL Cup defeat to Southampton at the Goldstar Ground. Defender Eva Hubbard says the Blues now know more about the Saints, who trail them by nine points at the top of FAWNL Southern Premier Division but having played three fewer matches, ahead of the sides’ first league meeting at AFC Totten’s Snows Stadium a week on Sunday. “Obviously we were disappointed to lose on Sunday, I think it was well battled by both teams,” she said. “I’d say we are still feeling quite positive, we know a little bit more about them and ready to go in two weeks’ time against them.” Regarding this weekend’s cup tie, she added: “Really excited, the FA Cup’s the FA Cup, it’s a national competition. Good financial incentives as well, so with the ambition that we have with our club we want to get that money in as soon as possible and cups like this allow us to do that.” Last season, the Tractor Girls, who are currently top of the FAWNL Southern Premier Division, were beaten 2-1 by Billericay Town at New Lodge in the second round. A year earlier, they reached the fifth round before being beaten away by eventual winners Manchester City, the first time a fourth tier club had done so and the first time the club had progressed so far in their history.

Town beat the MK Dons 3-0 at the Goldstar Ground last month but Hubbard says the game was tougher than the result indicates. “It was quite hard really,” she reflected. “A lot of the games we’ve had this season in the league haven’t exactly been easy even if the scoreline suggests that was the case. “Milton Keynes are definitely a side we’ll have to watch, they’ve a few decent players but I’d like to say that we’re prepared enough to go and get the win.”

Ipswich Town Women are in Vitality Women’s FA Cup first-round action against the MK Dons at Newport Pagnall Town’s Willen Road on Sunday afternoon (KO 1pm). Last season, the Tractor Girls, who are currently top of the FAWNL Southern Premier Division, were beaten 2-1 by Billericay Town at New Lodge in the second round. A year earlier, they reached the fifth round before being beaten away by eventual winners Manchester City, the first time a fourth tier club had done so and the first time the club had progressed so far in their history. The Blues will be looking to bounce back from last week’s narrow 1-0 FAWNL Cup defeat to Southampton at the Goldstar Ground. Defender Eva Hubbard says the Blues now know more about the Saints, who trail them by nine points at the top of FAWNL Southern Premier Division but having played three fewer matches, ahead of the sides’ first league meeting at AFC Totten’s Snows Stadium a week on Sunday. “Obviously we were disappointed to lose on Sunday, I think it was well battled by both teams,” she said. “I’d say we are still feeling quite positive, we know a little bit more about them and ready to go in two weeks’ time against them.” Regarding this weekend’s cup tie, she added: “Really excited, the FA Cup’s the FA Cup, it’s a national competition. Good financial incentives as well, so with the ambition that we have with our club we want to get that money in as soon as possible and cups like this allow us to do that.” Town beat the MK Dons 3-0 at the Goldstar Ground last month but Hubbard says the game was tougher than the result indicates. “It was quite hard really,” she reflected. “A lot of the games we’ve had this season in the league haven’t exactly been easy even if the scoreline suggests that was the case. “Milton Keynes are definitely a side we’ll have to watch, they’ve a few decent players but I’d like to say that we’re prepared enough to go and get the win.” 𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗙𝗔 𝗖𝘂𝗽 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄 👊



Details 👇



📅 Sunday 14 November



🆚 MK Dons



🏆 Women’s FA Cup First-Round



🏟 The Pavilion, Newport Pagnell, MK16 0DF



⌚️ 1pm



🎟 £3 Entry (Cash Only)#itfc #WomensFootballWeekend pic.twitter.com/XuVVxZ6sJp — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) November 13, 2021 PLS RT Calling all Tractor Girls fans. This Sun @ITFCWomen travel to @nptfc to face @MKDonsFCWomen £3 entry U17's FREE. But IYCMI you can listen in from 12.45pm @BBCSuffolk @SuffolkFA @EADT24 @twtduk @TGOT2019 @IpswichTown @felixstoweradio @SuffolkLive_ @icrfm1057 @GHRIpswich pic.twitter.com/mc5eSTOFc9 — Christofer Walker (@MottysMic) November 11, 2021

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments