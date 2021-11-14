Evans: Nothing to Fear From Division's Top Sides

Sunday, 14th Nov 2021 10:57 Town midfielder Lee Evans believes the Blues have nothing to fear from the teams in the upper reaches of League One following three matches against sides in the top six, among them Saturday’s 0-0 home draw with sixth-placed Oxford United. Town were closest to finding the net in the first half when Macauley Bonne and Bersant Celina both hit the woodwork, although the Blues' performance was better after the break. “A pretty even game,” Evans reflected. “First half, I think Oxford probably started the better team, pushed us back a little bit but without creating too many chances on our goal. “I think we definitely grew into the game just before half-time and I think the way we came out in the second half was really positive and we had them penned back for long periods, long spells, but just couldn’t find the final bit of quality in the final third.” A game Town might have lost earlier on in the season? “Maybe. We’re going in the right direction, it’s another game unbeaten. Would have liked to have got the three points but we’ll take the one and move on.” The final stages were punctuated by Oxford players going to ground, much to the frustration of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand. Asked whether it was difficult to maintain a rhythm with all the stoppages, the 27-year-old added: “I think that probably came from the first 20 minutes of the second half of us being on top. “I think they were just happy with their point, happy to do whatever they needed to take that point and you don’t blame them. It’s a big place to come and play, they’ve got their point, they’re happy. “On the other hand, we would have liked to have won, but we’re happy we carry on our unbeaten run.” Oxford are the third side towards the top of the division that the Blues have met in recent weeks, Town having beaten Wycombe, who are fourth, comfortably 4-1 at Adams Park earlier this month and having narrowly lost 2-1 to leaders Plymouth at Home Park, a game they really should have at least drawn.

Those matches have shown that the Blues have nothing to fear from the teams in the division’s upper reaches with a trip to seventh-placed Sunderland next Saturday, while Rotherham, third, visit Portman Road the following Tuesday. “No, nothing to fear,” the Welshman concurred. “It’s all about how we approach a game. We obviously look at opponents’ strengths and weaknesses and nothing to fear. “But games are tough, all games are tough. You look at those sides, but then you look at the teams not at the top of the league and sometimes they’re tougher games. I think the better teams we play against it probably suits a little bit more.” A more open game in which the opposition is trying to take the game to you suits the Blues better? “I think so sometimes, more space, especially for the front boys to try and find those pockets and create the magic that they normally do. They couldn’t today but hopefully they can on Tuesday at Oldham.” One big positive was the clean sheet with Evans very impressed with Bailey Clements’s league debut at left-back. “The boys defended brilliantly, young Bailey at left-back was superb,” he enthused. “What a fantastic debut, he kept a very good player quiet and got forward and did his work in the final third really well as well. The whole back four were brilliant. “Bailey’s done really well, he trained a lot with us in pre-season, he’s a fit boy so we knew he’d get up and down that left flank. “In the second 45 in the week in the cup [against Colchester], he was really good and took that into the game today. He was full of confidence and played really well. “It’s always nice to see a young player come in and do well. I think at every club you like to see that happen. “But there’s lots of competition, two other left-backs, Hayden Coulson and Matt Penney, and now Bailey as well. There’s competition everywhere.” In his own area of the field Idris El Mizouni has similarly made strides this season and earlier this week signed a new contract which runs to the summer of 2024 with the club having an option for a further season. “A very good player, a very good young player, who will only get better,” Evans, who joined the Blues in the summer after leaving Wigan, continued. “Great news for him to sign a new contract. Looks great in training, enjoys a tackle, likes getting stuck in and can move the ball well. I predict he’ll have a bright future and he definitely keeps us on our toes.” Evans says there are other youngsters also coming through the ranks at Playford Road: “There are. A lot of them come up and train with us in the week and we know there is a lot of talent coming through. “It’s about getting them right, bringing them in at the right time like I think the manager did with Bailey on Tuesday when he was brilliant and then coming in today he did really well. There’s lots to look forward to for the Ipswich fans, lots of good players.” Reflecting on how his renewed partnership with skipper Sam Morsy, who he previously played alongside under manager Paul Cook with the Latics, is going, he said: “It’s going well, we’re getting there. We were a bit off it the other day against Oldham in the FA Cup, a lot better today. “I think we as a team just really stepped it up in the second half and on another day with another bit of quality we would have opened them up, but we take the point.” Despite the disappointing display in the FA Cup tie against Oldham, in which the Blues drew 1-1 to set up Tuesday’s replay at Boundary Park, Evans says he wasn’t actively concerned about being dropped. “I don’t think you fear your place, I think you know there’s competition there,” he considered. “You’ve got to play well to stay in the team, we know that. “Scotty [Fraser] did brilliantly [against Colchester in the Papa John's Trophy on Tuesday]. Scotty’s just a really good footballer. I think he’s said before that he likes to be a number eight type of player, probably a lot more attacking than in the holding role, but he showed in the week that he can play the holding role. “Reks [Rekeem Harper], Tom Carroll, Iddy [El Mizouni], we’ve got lots of good players in there, so we have to play well to stay in the team.” Quizzed on whether he feels he’s become a marked man since his hat-trick in the 6-0 home win against Doncaster, his only goals for the club, he laughed: “I don’t think you’ll see too many nights like that! But it’s nice to try and get forward at times. I’m due a goal, so hopefully one will come soon.”

Photos: TWTD/Matchday Images



