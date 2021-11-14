Tractor Girls Beat MK Dons in FA Cup

Sunday, 14th Nov 2021 15:53 Ipswich Town Women progressed to round two of the Women’s FA Cup after a 2-0 first-round win away against MK Dons at Newport Pagnall’s Willen Road. The Blues went ahead in the 16th minute when Zoe Barratt beat the keeper following a through ball from Summer Hughes. Midfielder Lucy O’Brien made it two in the 36th minutes when she beat the keeper from 25 yards. Town: Quantrill, Hughes, Peake (Smith 37), Egan, Lafayette, Hubbard, Horwood (c), King, O’Brien (Brasero-Carreira 70), Thomas, Barratt (Biggs 79). Unused: L Jackson, Robertson, Bryant.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



GB1 added 16:23 - Nov 14

I was there this afternoon as I only live 2miles from the ground.

I thought Town were fairly dominant but Dons had their moments. It was good to see both teams trying to play the ball on the ground, I really enjoyed the game.

Our second goal was a cracker, very well taken, Dons’ Mills was a tricky player.

Enjoyable afternoon! 1

BlueArrow added 16:23 - Nov 14

Well done ladies 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments