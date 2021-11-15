Norwood Offers Reward After Theft of Range Rover

Monday, 15th Nov 2021 11:25

Town striker James Norwood has offered a £5,000 reward after the theft of his Range Rover and items from his home in West Suffolk over the weekend.

The 31-year-old posted on Twitter: “My house was robbed over the weekend. Car missing - number plate RX67 UCO. Things stolen from house. £5,000 reward for information and return of goods.”

Norwood returned home last night having spent the weekend away to discover the car was missing and ladder prints at a top window.

The striker is currently training with the U23s and not involved with the first team on matchdays. The Blues have transfer-listed the former Tranmere man ahead of the January window.

A Suffolk Constabularly statement to TWTD reads: "Police can confirm that officers were called yesterday evening to reports of a burglary at the property, which had occurred over the weekend.

"A black Ranger Rover (registration number RX67 UCO) was stolen, along with a number of other items from inside the address.

"Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference 64367/21.”

Photo: Matchday Images