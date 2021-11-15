Evans: We Need to Show Oldham a Different Ipswich Town

Monday, 15th Nov 2021 12:13 Midfielder Lee Evans says he and his team-mates will need to show Oldham Athletic a different Ipswich Town if they are to beat the Latics in Tuesday’s FA Cup replay and progress to the second round where they would face another League Two side, Barrow, at Portman Road. Manager Paul Cook has said he’ll make changes for the visit to Boundary Park, with a League One trip to Sunderland on Saturday only a few days later, but Evans hopes to be in the XI taking on the Latics. “I’ll definitely try and be involved,” the Welshman said. “We want to try and get through. We’ve seen the draw, we know it’s another home game if we can get through. “I’m sure the manager will pick the team and the XI that he wants to go and win the game, and hopefully I’m a part of it.” Asked whether everyone feels there’s a good chance of getting to the third round and a possible high profile tie given the two games against League Two opposition, the 27-year-old stressed the importance of not taking either match for granted. “We’ve got a tough game at Oldham and if we do get through that it’ll be another tough game against Barrow,” he said. “We know how much the players are up for these games, coming to Portman Road. It’s a massive occasion. “And I think Oldham on Tuesday will probably fancy themselves a little bit more after last week, so we need to go up there and be bang on it. “If we’d had had the tie away from home in the first place you would have looked at it as a tricky tie, so it’s going to be a tough game, one we’re going to prepare well for and go in and try and progress. “All we can do is prepare. We take them with the utmost respect. It’s going to be a tough game, we know that after last week, so it’s just about going into the game 100 per cent committed and we’ll do that.” He says he and his team-mates will have to be much improved from the first match. “For some reason last weekend it was a bit flat.” he admitted. “We have to show a different Ipswich Town or I don’t think we’ll get the result that we want.” Evans needed no reminding that Town have been very good on the road in midweek of late, winning their last two 4-0 at Portsmouth and 4-1 at Wycombe. “You’ve seen under the lights and in the white kit, we’re alright aren’t we?” Evans smiled. “It should be a good night and I’m looking forward to it.”

