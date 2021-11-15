Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Tractor Girls to Host Crawley Wasps in FA Cup
Monday, 15th Nov 2021 14:54

Ipswich Town Women have been drawn at home to Crawley Wasps in the second round of the Women’s FA Cup.

The tie will be played at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday 28th November.

In August, the Tractor Girls beat the Wasps 1-0 at home in the first league fixture of the season between the teams.

The Blues defeated the MK Dons 2-0 at Newport Pagnell’s Willen Road yesterday with Zoe Barratt and Lucy O’Brien on target.


Photo: Action Images



ParisBlue added 15:03 - Nov 15
Clashes with the game vs Crewe. Wonder if they will change the kickoff time.
