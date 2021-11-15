Chaplin: Surprise When I Dropped Out

Monday, 15th Nov 2021 15:12 Conor Chaplin admits he was shocked to be axed from Town’s starting line-up following the narrow 2-1 defeat to league leaders Plymouth at the end of last month. It meant he was on the bench for the next game, the 4-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers, and again on Saturday when the Blues were held to a goalless draw at home by sixth-placed Oxford. Chaplin, 24, did start the FA Cup and Papa John’s Trophy home clashes with Oldham and Colchester respectively and is likely to feature in tomorrow night’s replay against the Latics at Boundary Park, where the prize for victory is a home tie against another League Two club, Barrow, in the second round. The summer recruit from Barnsley seemed to have made the number 10 role his own when manager Paul Cook decided to make changes. “I felt I was doing really well,” he said. “I had contributed goals and assists as well so I’ll be honest and say it came as a bit of a surprise when I dropped out. “But that’s not to say I won’t be back in it soon because I’m sure I will be. The game at Oldham is another chance to show what I’m capable of and go again from there.” Town were well below their best in the first game against Keith Curle’s side, who are struggling just above the bottom of League Two, and without the heroics of on-loan Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton, who superbly saved a penalty from Dylan Bahamboula, they would have progressed on the day. Chaplin agreed: “I think it’s true that we weren’t at our best that day. We are definitely going into the replay looking to win and get through to the next round. The fact that we already know we will be at home if we get through is an added incentive, so fingers crossed we can put in a good performance and, more importantly, win the game. “Every time you play it is an opportunity to impress and remind people what you can do, what you’re good at and what you can bring to the team. “That will apply to every single one of the players, not just me. I think we all know that we have to play well to stay in the team because it’s such a good squad. “Attitude is a big part of it. We’re a team, we’re a close group of players and that’s going to take us places this season, fingers crossed. It needs to come from the culture of the club – everyone pulling in the right direction – and that’s something we are trying to create as well.” Asked if manager Cook had taken him aside to explain the decision to leave him out at Wycombe, he replied: “No, not particularly. Like I’ve said before, we have a strong squad of players and no one can rest on his laurels – you’re either playing well or you’re not. “I expect to play because I’ve been in good form, doing well and contributing to the team so that’s no different.” With so much quality available to the manager do players simply need to accept there will be times when they have to be excluded? Chaplin added: “Yes, I think so, but that’s the manager’s job and it isn’t for the players to discuss. “Every player has come to the club to play games but if you’re not in the side you are wishing the lads well, you fully support them and you’re hoping they do well. “If you’re in the side you are looking for the same from the lads who are not in it. It’s all about everyone pulling in the same direction.” Chaplin, who started his career in the academy at Portsmouth and found his way to Ipswich via spells at Coventry and Barnsley, made it clear his preferred position role in the side is behind the main striker, in what has come to be known as the number 10 role. He added: “I would say that is my best position, definitely. I came to this football club to make a difference and be a leader, which is something I see myself as within the group. “Responsibility and pressure comes with that but if you’re at a club like this I believe pressure is a good thing. In my view, if you don’t have pressure then you’re not at a big enough football club and you need to run towards it, not shy away from it.”

Photo: Matchday Images



