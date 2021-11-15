EFL Confirms Schedule For 2022/23 Qatar World Cup Season
Monday, 15th Nov 2021 15:50
The EFL has confirmed its schedule for the 2022/23 season which will see the Championship, but not Leagues One and Two, interrupted by the World Cup in Qatar, which takes place during five weeks in November and December.
An EFL statement outlines how the campaign will progress: “The EFL schedule for the 2022/23 season has been confirmed, with the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two set to start on the weekend of Saturday 30th July 2022.
“The 2022 World Cup in Qatar takes place over a five-week period in November and December 2022, with the EFL schedule adjusted to accommodate.
“Match round 16 in the Championship, set to take place on Saturday 12th November, will be the final round of fixtures played ahead of the call-up period for the tournament, which begins on Monday 14th November.
“The Championship will resume on Saturday 10th December 2022 following the culmination of the World Cup group stages, whilst League One and League Two fixtures will continue as normal.
“The existing international calls postponement criteria will be applied throughout, where necessary.
“The Carabao Cup will be getting under way in the week commencing 8th August, with the Papa John’s Trophy starting later that month, the week commencing 29th August.
“The finals of both competitions will be held at Wembley Stadium, on Sunday 26th February for the Carabao Cup and Sunday 19th March for the Papa John’s Trophy.
“The final day of the 2022/23 season in the Championship, League One and League Two will be across the weekend of Saturday 6th May 2023, with the Sky Bet EFL play-off finals scheduled for the 27th-29th May 2023.
