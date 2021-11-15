EFL Confirms Schedule For 2022/23 Qatar World Cup Season

Monday, 15th Nov 2021 15:50 The EFL has confirmed its schedule for the 2022/23 season which will see the Championship, but not Leagues One and Two, interrupted by the World Cup in Qatar, which takes place during five weeks in November and December. An EFL statement outlines how the campaign will progress: “The EFL schedule for the 2022/23 season has been confirmed, with the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two set to start on the weekend of Saturday 30th July 2022. “The 2022 World Cup in Qatar takes place over a five-week period in November and December 2022, with the EFL schedule adjusted to accommodate. “Match round 16 in the Championship, set to take place on Saturday 12th November, will be the final round of fixtures played ahead of the call-up period for the tournament, which begins on Monday 14th November. “The Championship will resume on Saturday 10th December 2022 following the culmination of the World Cup group stages, whilst League One and League Two fixtures will continue as normal. “The existing international calls postponement criteria will be applied throughout, where necessary. “The Carabao Cup will be getting under way in the week commencing 8th August, with the Papa John’s Trophy starting later that month, the week commencing 29th August. “The finals of both competitions will be held at Wembley Stadium, on Sunday 26th February for the Carabao Cup and Sunday 19th March for the Papa John’s Trophy. “The final day of the 2022/23 season in the Championship, League One and League Two will be across the weekend of Saturday 6th May 2023, with the Sky Bet EFL play-off finals scheduled for the 27th-29th May 2023. Sky Bet EFL

Season start (regular season) – 30th July 2022

Championship pause – 12th November 2022

Championship resumption – 10th December 2022

Final day (regular season) – 6th May 2023 Sky Bet EFL play-offs

Sky Bet League Two – Saturday 27th May 2023

Sky Bet League One – Sunday 28th May 2023

Sky Bet Championship – Monday 29th May 2023 Carabao Cup

Round one – 10th August 2022

Round two – 24th August 2022

Round three – 9th November 2022

Round four – 21st December 2022

Quarter-final – 11th January 2023

Semi-final first leg – 25th January 2023

Semi-final second leg – 1st February 2023

Final – 26th February 2023 Papa John’s Trophy

Group game one – 31st August 2022

Group game two – 21st September 2022

Group game three – 19th October 2022

Round of 32 – 30th November 2022

Round of 16 – 14th December 2022

Quarter-final – 11th January 2023

Semi-final – 1st February, 2023

Final – 19th March 2023

Photo: Contributed



