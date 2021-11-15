Schwartz: One Goal Short of the Perfect Night

Monday, 15th Nov 2021 17:53

Gamechanger director Ed Schwartz said he had a fantastic first trip to Portman Road, even if Saturday’s League One match against Oxford was “one goal short of the perfect night”.

Schwartz is the CEO of ORG, the US investment firm which manages funds on behalf of the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), which holds a 90 per cent stake in new Blues owners Gamechanger 20.

The 54-year-old has been at the club for the first time since the takeover, appearing at the fans’ forum last Monday and taking in the Papa John’s Trophy tie against Colchester, which the Blues won on penalties after a 0-0 draw, and Saturday’s match against the U’s.

Schwartz, who spoke to reporters including TWTD’s Phil Ham prior to the fans’ forum, will be back at Portman Road for the home game with Sunderland on Saturday 18th December along with the rest of the Blues US directors and investors, Three Lions, Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer, and Mark Steed, the chief investment officer of PSPRS.

“It’s a really special place. It was just one goal short of the perfect night,” he told iFollow Ipswich. “It’s very inspiring to be a part of this - I absolutely love it!

“The overall trip has been great. It’s been a fantastic trip and I can’t wait to come back in December.

“To have this place rocking even more is hard to imagine. I can’t wait to come back and experience that full house so I’m very excited.

“We’re all [the board and investors] going to be here in full force for the first time. We’re very excited to show all the Ipswich fans how much we care and how much we want the same thing they want - huge success for the club.”

The Sunderland game is the first in the three-match #PackOutPR promotion with adult tickets for the trio of games priced at £40 for adults and seats for single matches from £15 with reduced prices similarly available for concessions.





Photos: TWTD/Matchday Images