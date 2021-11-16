U18s Draw Spurs Away in Youth Cup

Tuesday, 16th Nov 2021 16:19

Town’s U18s will face Tottenham Hotspur away in round three of the FA Youth Cup if they overcome Aldershot in Thursday’s second-round tie at the EBB Stadium (KO 7pm).

The young Blues beat Winslow United 7-1 in their first round tie at Portman Road last month.

If Adem Atay’s men defeat the Shots then the third round tie with Spurs must be played prior to Saturday 11th December.

Town have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.





Photo: Action Images