Oldham Athletic 1-2 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Tuesday, 16th Nov 2021 21:56 Idris El Mizouni smashed in a brilliant 80th minute winner as Town came from behind to beat League Two Oldham Athletic 2-1 in an FA Cup first-round replay at Boundary Park. The home side went in front via Harrison McGahey on 29 but six minutes later Conor Chaplin profited from an error by Latics keeper Jayson Leutwiler to level and El Mizouni won the game with a superb strike 10 minutes from time to set up a second-round tie against Barrow at home. Town boss Paul Cook made seven changes from the team which drew 0-0 at home to Oxford on Saturday with Christian Walton, Wes Burns, Bailey Clements and George Edmundson remaining from the weekend side. Luke Woolfenden came into the centre of the defence alongside Edmundson with Burns moving to right-back. Walton kept his place in goal with Clements again at left-back. Rekeem Harper and El Mizouni came into the centre of midfield with Scott Fraser on the left and Sone Aluko skippering on the right and Conor Chaplin the number 10 behind Joe Pigott. Kane Vincent-Young was back on the bench having been out injured with Myles Kenlock also among the subs. Neither team threatened until the 15th minute when Davis Keillor-Dunn shot into the side-netting from Benny Couto’s cross. A minute later, Harper’s shot was blocked by Oldham skipper Carl Piergianni. The Latics should have gone in front in the 22nd minute when Dylan Fage broke into the box before cutting back to Keillor-Dunn but Walton somehow managed to block. Moments later Jordan Clarke was booked for a late challenge on Chaplin, then Woolfenden joined him for a foul on Hope.

Oldham had had the better of the opening spell and in the 29th minute they went in front. Walton saved Piergianni’s low effort at the back post from a corner on the right but Harrison McGahey was able to head home the rebound. The home side Latics had deserved their lead but on 36 the Blues levelled via a howler from Oldham keeper Leutwiler. Pigott crossed, Leutwiler dropped it and Chaplin was able to tap in his sixth goal of the season. A minute before the scheduled end of the half, Couto turned a Clements cross from the left behind ahead of Aluko at the far post. The Blues were fortunate to be level at the break having been gifted a goal having gone behind after a disappointing half. Manager Paul Cook will no doubt have made his team well aware that the display was far from good enough against the League Two strugglers, who once again had belied their lowly status. Town swapped Woolfenden for another centre-half Cameron Burgess ahead of the second half. Nine minutes after the restart, goalscorer Chaplin saw a shot blocked by Piergianni from a Burns cross. On 58, Keillor-Dunn was shown a yellow card for a pull on Aluko. Five minutes later, Jamie Bowden saw a shot blocked, before Pigott saw penalty claims waved away. Town made a double change in the 75th minute, Kane Vincent-Young and Kyle Edwards replacing Burns and Harper. Chances had been far and few between since the break and extra-time appeared an increasing possibility but on 80 El Mizouni put the Blues ahead with a brilliant strike. A ball into the box from the right was cleared out to the Tunisia international, who smashed a brilliant strike which left Leutwiler standing to put the Blues in front for the first time on the night and the second time in the tie. It was the midfielder’s second goal for the Blues and his third of his senior career and the perfect way to celebrate signing a new contract last week. Four minutes later, Town swapped Pigott for Kayden Jackson, while the Latics then made a double change, Nicky Adams and Zak Dearnley replacing Dylan Bahamboula and Clarke. Town saw out four minutes of additional time to win the tie at the second attempt and set up a home second-round fixture against Barrow with the Cumbrians set to visit Suffolk during the first weekend of December. The victory, if not the convincing one which might have been expected against opposition second-bottom of League Two, is only Town’s second in the FA Cup in 21 matches and was a welcome one for fans frustrated by the Blues’ disappointing record in the competition, while El Mizouni’s goal was good enough to win any tie. Town are next in action when they travel to Sunderland in League One on Saturday afternoon. Oldham: Leutwiler, Clarke, McGahey, Piergianni (c), Whelan, Hope, Keillor-Dunn (Hopcutt 68), Fage, Bowden, Bahamboula (Adams 68), Couto (Hart 69). Unused: Southerington, Stobbs, Cisse, Hopcutt, Dearnley. Town: Walton, Burns (Vincent-Young 75), Woolfenden (Burgess 46), Edmundson, Clements, Harper (Edwards 75), El Mizouni, Aluko (c), Chaplin, Fraser, Pigott (Jackson 84). Unused: Hladky, Kenlock, Carroll, Celina, Barry, Jackson. Referee: Carl Boyeson (East Riding). Att: 2,801 (Town: 496).

Photo: Pagepix



midastouch added 21:57 - Nov 16

El Mizouni better than Wayne Rooney! 1

ImAbeliever added 21:59 - Nov 16

Job done. 2

DaGremloid added 21:59 - Nov 16

Well done, lads. Great to get through to 2nd round for once. 1

BromleyBloo added 22:01 - Nov 16

Stuttered, spluttered and, again, never really fired at any stage, but goalkeeper gift and magic strike from El Mizouni wins it for us.



No one really starred, but we battled and got through.



Not losing is a good habit so forward again, but we’re seriously due a confidence boasting performance to convince that we are real contenders!



COYB!!! 2

Edmundo added 22:07 - Nov 16

Job done. Now don't make us drive to Cumbria....! 1

BlueRuin69 added 22:09 - Nov 16

Lots of league one teams lost tonight. Not easy game under circumstances. Coyb 1

SickParrot added 22:09 - Nov 16

I was hoping for a more comfortable victory but at least we won. 2

blueboy1981 added 22:11 - Nov 16

Job Done ! - all that matters, but still misfiring on some cylinders !!

Improvement must come to be contenders in this Competition, or the League.

No better time for that than this Saturday !! 1

algarvefan added 22:18 - Nov 16

Result is what mattered tonight, well done Town you dug in when you had to and got the win.



3 points Saturday please!!! 1

TimmyH added 22:27 - Nov 16

Another scrappy performance, at least we're through with the majority being our 'B' side tonight. We should celebrate a victory in the FA Cup which have been few and far between for sometime. 0

VanDusen added 22:28 - Nov 16

That sounded an awful game, but we won without playing well. And how often does that happen. Excellent work Town - well done! 0

runaround added 22:32 - Nov 16

Doesn’t sound like we played particularly well but we won and are through 0

