Baggott Wins First Full International Cap

Wednesday, 17th Nov 2021 00:08

Young Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott won his first full Indonesia cap as his side was beaten 1-0 by Afghanistan in a friendly in Antalya, Turkey on Tuesday evening.

The 19-year-old impressed on his full international debut but had to be withdrawn in the 68th minute after suffering an injury.

Baggott recently returned to the Indonesia fold having written to the Indonesian FA [PSSI] outlining why he was unable to join up with their squad for a training camp ahead of World Cup qualifiers in Dubai.

The 6ft 4in tall centre-half, a former pupil at St Benedict's Catholic College in Colchester, was born in Thailand to an English father and Indonesian mother.

He won his first U19s caps during a training camp in Croatia in October last year and was subsequently forced to miss an U19s get together in Spain in December due to Covid travel restrictions.

Baggott, who ended last season on loan at King’s Lynn, made his senior Blues debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tie against Gillingham in 2020/21 and was an unused sub for the League One games against Sunderland and Crewe in January.

He signed his first professional contract with Town in January, a deal which runs to 2023 with the club having an option to keep him for a further season.





Photo: Action Images