Dobra Wins Albania U21s Cap in Defeat
Wednesday, 17th Nov 2021 09:36
Town forward Armando Dobra won his eighth Albania U21s cap last night as his team were beaten 2-1 away by Kosovo in Pristina.
The 20-year-old, who is on loan with Colchester for the season, started but was subbed in the 82nd minute. The Albanian youngsters are third in their qualification group.
Photo: Matchday Images
