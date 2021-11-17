Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Dobra Wins Albania U21s Cap in Defeat
Wednesday, 17th Nov 2021 09:36

Town forward Armando Dobra won his eighth Albania U21s cap last night as his team were beaten 2-1 away by Kosovo in Pristina.

The 20-year-old, who is on loan with Colchester for the season, started but was subbed in the 82nd minute. The Albanian youngsters are third in their qualification group.


Photo: Matchday Images



