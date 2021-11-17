Night to Remember Mariner Raises Â£8,627

The recent Night to Remember Paul Mariner at Home Park following the game between the Blues and Plymouth raised Â£8,627.72.

The evening, which took place on Sunday 31st October the day after the match, was arranged by the Kevin Beattie Foundation along with Argyle Legends to remember and celebrate the life of the legendary striker, who made his name with the Pilgrims before joining the Blues in 1976 and went on to win the FA Cup and UEFA Cup and represent England while at Portman Road.

Both sets of fans attended the event which raised funds for the Brain Tumour Charity.

Gordon Sparkes, a breakfast radio presenter for BBC Radio Devon, hosted the night and chatted with Marinerâ€™s team-mates. A full report is on the Kevin Beattie Foundation website.

The Kevin Beattie Foundation is currently holding an online raffle and auction to raise funds for a powered wheelchair for Town fan Matt Stabb. Prizes include a golf/spa day for eight, a watch, beer, gin, Â£100 vouchers from Slaters and much more. Full details via the KBF's Twitter account @kevinbeattiefo1. Tickets can be bought by emailing malcolm@kevinbeattiefoundation.co.uk.









