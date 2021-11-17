Town Praise Fans' Response to #PackOutPR Promotion

Wednesday, 17th Nov 2021 13:15 Town have revealed that almost 20,000 tickets have already been sold for the home game against Sunderland on Saturday 18th December, the first of the three matches in the #PackOutPR promotion. The campaign is aimed at building a big atmosphere for the visit by the Black Cats, Wycombe on Wednesday 29th December and Lincoln on New Year’s Day with a bundle adult tickets from £40 and seats at individual matches from £15 with similar discounts available for concessions. In addition, a further initiative instigated by fan Matt Cattee has led £12,500 having been raised via social media by fellow supporter Richard Moss for fans who would otherwise be unable to attend the games. Inspired by the fans’ generosity, Town manager Paul Cook, coaching staff and the first-team squad will be purchasing tickets for supporters wouldn’t be able to be at the matches. Town CEO Mark Ashton told the club site: “I said when we launched #PackOutPR that it was a call to action to the supporters. They’ve met that call - and then some. “I would like to thank the incredible generosity shown by supporters to raise that amount of money so others less fortunate can come to Portman Road. "To have sold almost 20,000 tickets for a match which is still over a month away is truly incredible. “As I’ve said multiple times before, we can only do this together - so I’m pleased that Paul, his staff and the players will also be doing their bit to support the cause and the community they are all so proud to represent and be a part of.” Ashton has previously set a crowd of in excess of 28,000 for the Sunderland game, which will be attended by the US owners and investors.

Photo: Pagepix



