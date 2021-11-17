Agbaje Adds to Irish U18s Caps

Wednesday, 17th Nov 2021 16:59

Blues youngster Edwin Agbaje won two Republic of Ireland U18s caps during friendlies against Sweden in Marbella last week, wearing the captainâ€™s armband in one.

The 17-year-old was introduced as a 67th minute sub in the first game on Thursday in which the Swedes netted late on to grab a 2-2 draw.

The right-back or winger, a regular for the Blues' U23s this season, started and skippered the second match on Sunday which the Scandinavians won 1-0.

Agbaje, who has now won three U18s caps, joined the Blues from Shamrock Rovers in September 2020 and was a key man in the U18s team which reached the FA Youth Cup semi-final last season. He has previously won caps at U15 and U16 levels.





Photo: Matchday Images