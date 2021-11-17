Sunderland and Charlton Allocations Sell Out
Wednesday, 17th Nov 2021 19:03
Town have sold out their allocations for the away games at Sunderland and Charlton.
The Blues will have 2,000 supporters at the Stadium of Light when they face the Black Cats on Saturday.
The club were given an additional 645 seats for the game at the Valley on Tuesday 7th December yesterday and they quickly sold out, taking the total making the trip to South London to 3,159.
Photo: Matchday Images
