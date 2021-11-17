Sunderland and Charlton Allocations Sell Out

Wednesday, 17th Nov 2021 19:03 Town have sold out their allocations for the away games at Sunderland and Charlton. The Blues will have 2,000 supporters at the Stadium of Light when they face the Black Cats on Saturday. The club were given an additional 645 seats for the game at the Valley on Tuesday 7th December yesterday and they quickly sold out, taking the total making the trip to South London to 3,159.

MaySixth added 19:06 - Nov 17

Superb effort. 2

BlueArrow added 19:12 - Nov 17

More fool Sunderland for not giving us more allocation and thereby making more revenue 3

ArnieM added 19:20 - Nov 17

This Club and it’s connection with its fans I’d growing by the week …. It’s starting to get back to those heady days of Sir Bobby….. let’s hope the team can continue their improving form .





COYBs 👍 3

allezlesbleus added 19:51 - Nov 17

I don't understand why we haven't been given more for both matches. Sad that a number of fans will miss out.



Great effort by everyone going!



COYBB. 1

