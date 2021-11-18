U18s in Youth Cup Action at Aldershot
Thursday, 18th Nov 2021 12:27
The Blues' U18s are in FA Youth Cup second-round action against Aldershot Town at the EBB Stadium this evening with an away game at Tottenham Hotspur awaiting the winners in round three (KO 7pm).
Adem Atayâ€™s side beat their Winslow United counterparts 7-1 in their first round tie a fortnight ago.
Tickets for the Aldershot tie cost Â£8 for adults, Â£5 for concessions (over-65s and disabled and carers) and Â£3 for juniors under 17. They are available from the Shots in advance and on the gate.
Last season, Town reached the semi-finals of the competition before losing 2-1 to Liverpool at Portman Road.
The Blues have won the Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.
Town's U18s have made a strong start to 2021/22 and are currently second in Professional Development League Two South, having drawn 0-0 at home to Watford last weekend.
Photo: Action Images
