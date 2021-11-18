TWTD Christmas Fundraiser For FIND Ipswich

Thursday, 18th Nov 2021 13:34 A TWTD Christmas Fundraiser for charity Families in Need (FIND) Ipswich has been instigated by Forum poster Footers for a second year. Last year, the campaign raised almost £2,500 with fans frustrated by the way the club was being run donating cash to the charity rather than paying to watch matches on iFollow. This time around, with the mood at the club very much more positive, in a Forum thread outlining the plan, Footers proposed fellow fans donating a fiver for every win, £2.50 for a draw but nothing for a defeat. Other fans have suggested their own schemes, including one who will donate a pound for every goal the Blues score. “In the run-up to Christmas, we are looking to raise funds for FIND Ipswich, a local charity helping some of the most vulnerable people in our community, not only at Christmas but all year round,” Footers said. “Last year's appeal managed to raise just shy of £2,500, including GiftAid, and it would be a fantastic achievement to reach a similar sum this year as well. Any donations will be greatly appreciated.” FIND Ipswich has offered a lifeline to people in the town and surrounding areas who are experiencing poverty and despair for more than 30 years. They provide free food parcels and personal care items to help people get through a crisis, as well as furniture, bedding and other household items where the person or family have none. More than 80 volunteers regularly give their time freely to check and sort the donated food, collect items from local stores, make up the food parcels and deliver them. It’s a six-day-a-week operation. The demand for food parcels has risen year on year and FIND now distributes an average of 100 parcels every week and even more at Christmas - more than 6,000 every year. The TWTD Christmas Fundraiser for FIND Ipswich Go Fund Me page can be found here.

