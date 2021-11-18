Barrow and Arsenal U21s Cup Dates Set

Thursday, 18th Nov 2021 15:28

Town have confirmed the dates for the FA Cup second-round tie against Barrow and the Papa Johnâ€™s Trophy round-of-32 match with Arsenalâ€™s U21s, both of which are at Portman Road.

League Two Barrow will be in Suffolk for the first ever competitive match between the clubs on Saturday 4th December (KO 3pm).

The Gunnersâ€™ youngsters will make the trip from North London on Wednesday 1st December (KO 7.45pm).

Tickets for both the matches are Â£10 for adults, Â£5 for seniors/under-23s and Â£3 for under-19s with seats going on sale - they will be available online here - via the following priority:

Season ticket holders - Monday 22nd November - 10am

Silver members - Wednesday 24th November - 10am

General sale - Friday 26th November - 10am

As a result of the two cup draws, Town will be playing four home matches in a row with Rotherham at Portman Road next Tuesday KO 7.45pm) and Crewe Alexandra the following Sunday (KO 3pm).





Photo: Action Images