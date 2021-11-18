Walton: Players Love Receiving Such Phenomenal Backing

Thursday, 18th Nov 2021 17:48 Goalkeeper Christian Walton is the latest Town player to sing the praises of the club’s travelling supporters, more than 2,000 of whom will be making their way to the Stadium of Light this weekend for the game against Sunderland. While the Blues are looking to exit League One in an upwardly direction at the third time of asking, the seventh-placed Black Cats are in their fourth season at this level and have suffered a form blip that has seen them fail to win in six games in all competitions. However, the fact remains that Lee Johnson’s men have only lost one of their seven home league games this season, have taken 18 points from a possible 21 and also boast the strongest home defensive record, conceding a mere four goals in ten and a half hours of football on Wearside. They also have at least one game in hand on all the clubs above them in the table. Walton, on a season-long loan from Brighton, said: “We are going up there fully prepared. They will have a full house cheering them on so we know what’s coming and we’ll be ready for it. “Tuesday against Rotherham will be another big test for us. We’ve got to pick up results and take points off these teams because these are the games that can define your season. “Two teams who are above us in the league within the space of just four days – and if we can get two big results it would set us up nicely for a busy period through to the end of the year. “We can’t look at form, whether it’s good or bad. We just need to make sure we are prepared for each match on any particular day. “Yes, it’s going to be a big test but we know we are going to have a good support behind us. The way our fans are willing to travel in numbers to the other end of the country is tremendous. “It’s going to be a great occasion and we’ll be ready for it, as will Sunderland because they have a lot of quality in their side even if recent results haven’t been what they would have wanted.” Walton has declared himself a big fan of the club’s ambitious #PackOutPR promotion aimed at maximising sales for the three forthcoming home games against Sunderland, Wycombe Wanderers and Lincoln City by enabling fans to purchase tickets for all three for as little as £40. Additionally, Matt Cattee has instigated an initiative that has already seen £12,500 raised via social media by fellow supporter Richard Moss that will enable fans who would otherwise be unable to attend the games to be there to cheer on Town. Walton added: “We’re all absolutely buzzing at the prospect of the ground being packed. I’ve been saying it to a few people in recent weeks that I really can’t believe the support we get. Down at Plymouth it was unbelievable, same at Wycombe and no doubt Sunderland as well. “When I came on loan here I knew Ipswich was a massive club – I said it in my first interview the day I arrived – but I didn’t realise what the fans were like and how they followed the team away from home in such huge numbers. “The best way we can repay them is by winning. I know from being a fan myself and going on away trips that it’s not the same if you don’t win. “With the #PackOutPR scheme it’s going to be a great way of uniting the town over the festive period and we’re hoping our results will help to encourage people to come along and support us. Players love the fact that we receive such phenomenal backing from the fans. “As for fans donating money to enable others to be at the games, that is such a nice gesture and it underlines the sort of people we have among our support. I’m sure those who will benefit will appreciate it. “We need to help the community like this because it’s massive to spread the goodwill, especially at this time of the year. “Ipswich Town is the only club for miles and all these gestures can help to lift the spirits of thousands and thousands of people of all ages. It’s more proof that everyone is pulling in the same direction and I’m really proud to be a part of it all.”

Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Suffolkboy added 17:59 - Nov 18

That’s ITFC and the smashing supporters we’ve had for all the long years I can remember ( since the 1950’s ) .

It’s a superb demonstration of the generosity of spirit which epitomises the passion for ITFC !

COYB ! 1

Oldboy added 18:07 - Nov 18

Build it and they will come. 1

ArnieM added 18:28 - Nov 18

Just COYBs ….that’s all ! 0

not_a_witty_name added 18:37 - Nov 18

Walton was man of the match at Oldham for me. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments