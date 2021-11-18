Donacien Signs New Deal
Thursday, 18th Nov 2021 19:06
Right-back Janoi Donacien has signed a new contract with the Blues which runs to the summer of 2023 with the club having an option for a further season.
The 28-year-old would have been out of contract at the end of 2021/22, Town having taken up the one-year option on his previous deal in May.
“I'm really happy to have it done,” the St Lucia-born full-back told iFollow Ipswich.
“We've been speaking about it for a couple of weeks. I've been enjoying my football here and I want that to continue.
“I'm happy to be playing regularly and the group here is really close. We're getting stronger and I want to continue to be a part of that.
“I've received some nice messages from supporters and been getting some praise for my work. There is a good vibe and this is a really good place to be.”
Donacien joined the Blues from Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2018 but has had an up and down spell with the club, spending spells on loan back at the Wham Stadium and with Fleetwood before establishing himself as the first-choice right-back under Paul Cook’s management this season.
