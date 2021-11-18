Donacien Signs New Deal

Thursday, 18th Nov 2021 19:06 Right-back Janoi Donacien has signed a new contract with the Blues which runs to the summer of 2023 with the club having an option for a further season. The 28-year-old would have been out of contract at the end of 2021/22, Town having taken up the one-year option on his previous deal in May. “I'm really happy to have it done,” the St Lucia-born full-back told iFollow Ipswich. “We've been speaking about it for a couple of weeks. I've been enjoying my football here and I want that to continue. “I'm happy to be playing regularly and the group here is really close. We're getting stronger and I want to continue to be a part of that. “I've received some nice messages from supporters and been getting some praise for my work. There is a good vibe and this is a really good place to be.” Donacien joined the Blues from Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2018 but has had an up and down spell with the club, spending spells on loan back at the Wham Stadium and with Fleetwood before establishing himself as the first-choice right-back under Paul Cook’s management this season.



Photo: TWTD



CookAshtonJohnson added 19:10 - Nov 18

Arguably one of our best players this season, glad to see him finally finding his feet here after a troubling start. One of the survivors of the Hurst disaster! 8

Fat_Boy_Tim added 19:11 - Nov 18

Soooo deserved, well done Janoi. :) 5

RobITFC added 19:13 - Nov 18

Well done Janoi, worked hard for this and two finger salute to Shambert who didn't like you. Well played. 4

HighgateBlue added 19:13 - Nov 18

Great decision. But he's not 23 as per the article, he's 28. 1

Murphys_Law added 19:18 - Nov 18

Well deserved! Good work by the club, again. 1

OwainG1992 added 19:22 - Nov 18

Gone back in time? He's gotta be closer to 27 I'd imagine than 23.

Great to see him get the deal he deserves.

Brought in by Hurst to find himself with that sham of a manager Lambert hampering his career. 0

PhilTWTD added 19:28 - Nov 18

Not sure where 23 came from, 28 obviously. 2

Blueray added 19:32 - Nov 18

As an aside, his family are also great. They gave me and my 5yr old daughter complimentary tickets for Derby away 3yrs ago (or thereabouts). They stood behind us in the ice cream queue and simply asked us if we would like the tickets. How nice is that!!! 3

NthQldITFC added 19:37 - Nov 18

Well done JD, glad you're here. Top man.



btw That happened 8 years ago Blueray. 0

Karlosfandangal added 19:40 - Nov 18

A poor signing by Hurst………O how he has proved me wrong



Has grown in to a very versatile player and for me should be our regular right back. Has shown his character by never doubting his ability.

KVY has a lot of work to do to replace him.



Well done Janoi 2

ThaiBlue added 19:40 - Nov 18

Well happy for him steady and reliable,really decent pro,deserves this 100%. 1

BlueySwede added 19:43 - Nov 18

Looks a different player this season, well deserved new contract. 1

itfchorry added 19:43 - Nov 18

Well deserved- Top player 0

chepstowblue added 19:48 - Nov 18

Thoroughly deserved. We've always said that he's never let us down, and this season he is massively improved and extremely consistent. Always a good defender, he's added more to his game in the attacking third. Definitely benefitting from having better players around him. Good news. 0

muhrensleftfoot added 19:52 - Nov 18

Paul Lambert had some kind of downer on him. He’s proved himself to be a decent right back this season. Well done for Cook and well done Janoi. More evidence that Lambert was clueless 0

Oldboy added 19:56 - Nov 18

Good news. Well deserved. Obviously works hard in training. Keep up the performances and let the good times begin. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 20:06 - Nov 18

Deserved.... top class this season so far now he's got a bit of trust from his manager. 0

NickITFC added 20:11 - Nov 18

100% deserved! Well done lad! 0

ArnieM added 20:21 - Nov 18

Brilliant, and so richly deserved 👍 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 20:27 - Nov 18

Thoroughly well deserved along with Bonne and Burns my players of the season so far. As Cooks and Ashtons philosophy if you work hard and have the heart to want to play for the club you’ll be in the team and along with the football we’re playing at times he’s now flourishing in the side whereas stifled under Hurst and Lambert. 0

