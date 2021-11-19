Cook Delighted For Donacien

Friday, 19th Nov 2021 10:06 Town boss Paul Cook says he’s absolutely delighted for right-back Janoi Donacien, who signed a new contract which runs to the summer of 2023 yesterday, with the club having an option for another year. Donacien has been with the Blues since the summer of 2018 having signed from Accrington Stanley, but has only really established himself as a regular this season under Cook’s management. “I’m absolutely delighted for Janoi,” the Blues boss said. “I think he’s a very popular lad, a really good ambassador for the club off the pitch, no maintenance whatsoever from a staff point of view and then more importantly a very good player on the pitch. “I felt it was a no-brainer to recommend to the club that we reward him. I think [CEO] Mark [Ashton] was very quick in picking that up. “We look at everyone, you’ve seen Idris [El Mizouni] sign a new deal last week and now Janoi. It’s great for the players because it sends a message out. Young Bailey [Clements] has been in the team for the last couple of games. “It sends a clear message out that it’s not just about signing players, it’s also about players within the building and the club proving that they should be in the team, and Janoi’s done that.” Securing players already at the club on new deals and searching for potential new recruits is the business which is continually ongoing at football clubs. “We put together a squad last summer,” Cook continued. “In my opinion, all the work is only just starting at Ipswich Town. That’s how I look at it. “Going forward now, we want the right characters in the building, we want players that are not just good on the pitch but are good around the club and around the community. “The supporters then can relate with that and more importantly I think that leads to success on the pitch, and that’s what we all want.” We understand that Derby’s Nathan Byrne is among the players to have been mentioned as the Blues begin to look ahead to January. The 29-year-old right-back played for Cook at Wigan and was a member of the Latics side which won the League One title in 2017/18. Byrne is contracted until the summer 2022 with the in-administration Rams, who are bottom of the Championship on minus-three points following a further points deduction this week.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments